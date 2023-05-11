News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Stephen Tompkinson found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview

Westmill Limited sells 10-acre site which has permission for 220 new homes in Doncaster to Yorkshire Choice Homes

Regional law firm Banner Jones has advised Westmill Limited on the sale of a 10-acre, disused plot of land in Askern.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 11th May 2023, 13:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th May 2023, 13:36 BST

The family-owned developer Yorkshire Choice Homes, which specialises in affordable, high quality family homes, has acquired the brownfield site for an undisclosed figure.

Planning permission was previously granted for mixed use redevelopment of the land which houses an old sawmill which closed in 2013, including up to 220 dwellings.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Yorkshire Choice Homes will now work to submit a new planning application for residential housing.

An aerial view of the siteAn aerial view of the site
An aerial view of the site
Most Popular

Aura Residential – Land and Property, a Yorkshire based land and property business, worked with Yorkshire Choice Homes to advise on the acquisition of the land.

Westmill Limited are now progressing with the sale of a further 2 x 10-acre plots of land on the same site.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ben Couch from Banner Jones said: “This deal brings with it the opportunity to transform a currently disused, derelict site with a view to delivering much needed housing in the local area.

“Their plans for the future will also create further job opportunities, and will undoubtedly be a boost to the local economy.”

Related topics:DoncasterAskernPlanning permissionPropertyYorkshire