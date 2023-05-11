Westmill Limited sells 10-acre site which has permission for 220 new homes in Doncaster to Yorkshire Choice Homes

The family-owned developer Yorkshire Choice Homes, which specialises in affordable, high quality family homes, has acquired the brownfield site for an undisclosed figure.

Planning permission was previously granted for mixed use redevelopment of the land which houses an old sawmill which closed in 2013, including up to 220 dwellings.

Yorkshire Choice Homes will now work to submit a new planning application for residential housing.

An aerial view of the site

Aura Residential – Land and Property, a Yorkshire based land and property business, worked with Yorkshire Choice Homes to advise on the acquisition of the land.

Westmill Limited are now progressing with the sale of a further 2 x 10-acre plots of land on the same site.

Ben Couch from Banner Jones said: “This deal brings with it the opportunity to transform a currently disused, derelict site with a view to delivering much needed housing in the local area.