This stylish Bessacarr home has fabulous summer facilities

This bright and stylish four double-bedroom home is for sale in one of Doncaster's hotspot areas, and has a stunning enclosed garden.

A raised patio is one feature of the lawned and landscaped garden - ideal for sitting out or entertaining in warm weather, and it also has an appealing summer house with power connection.

From the spacious entrance hall with Amtico flooring are rooms that include the main lounge, which opens out to patio and garden through two sets of French doors, and has a multi-fuel stove within a natural stone fireplace.

The dining kitchen is a light-filled, open plan arrangement that includes a stylish garden room with full length and skylight windows, and French doors leading outside.

Fitted units with an integrated gas hob and extractor line the kitchen, that also has an electric oven, integrated microwave, dishwasher and fridge freezer, plus a very useful hand-made larder unit.

A fitted utility room adds to the provision.There's a versatile family room and an office with a front facing double glazed leaded window. A w.c. completes the ground floor accommodation.

All four double bedrooms are on the first floor, with a large landing that has access to the loft and a master bedroom with views over the garden, that has fitted wardrobes and an en suite shower room.A tiled bathroom with downlights has a Porcelanosa suite that includes a deep, double ended bath, and a shower cubicle with a rainfall shower.

Along with the lovely rear garden that has filled borders with plants and shrubs, is a front garden, also with attractive borders.

The driveway leads to a double garage with loft hatch and storage, and there is plenty of private parking space.

This property in Ellers Avenue, Bessacarr, is priced at £540,000 with William H Brown estate agents, tel. 01302 327121 and is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

