Inside this appealing Doncaster village home with a fabulous kitchen and sunny garden
A stunning grade II listed home, with a modern interior and south-facing garden is for sale in a pretty Doncaster village.
The stone-built, semi-detached period property is bright and spacious inside, with country-style panelled walls and painted beamed ceilings.
In the living room with an original door of the building is a cosy stove within a fireplace recess, and there's a separate dining room with skylight windows.
A sleek and modern entertaining kitchen has fitted units with integrated appliances, a large island and breakfast bar, and there's an added, fitted out utility room.
On the first floor is a main bedroom with a fireplace, a luxury en suite facility and a dressing area, along with two further bedrooms and a house bathroom.
Established lawned and enclosed gardens with mature trees and plants include patio seating and a hot tub area.
A bar room, ideal for entertaining, has a built in bar with seating for four, plus additional room for free standing furniture.
Offers over £400,000 are invited for this property in Doncaster Road, Hickleton, by agents Kestrel Estates, Pontefract.
Call Leanne Gill on 01977 253035 for more information.
