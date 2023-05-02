News you can trust since 1925
The property as viewed from the garden, with its wide terrace or patio area directly by the house.The property as viewed from the garden, with its wide terrace or patio area directly by the house.
Inside this appealing Doncaster village home with a fabulous kitchen and sunny garden

A stunning grade II listed home, with a modern interior and south-facing garden is for sale in a pretty Doncaster village.

By Sally Burton
Published 2nd May 2023, 15:24 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 15:34 BST

The stone-built, semi-detached period property is bright and spacious inside, with country-style panelled walls and painted beamed ceilings.

In the living room with an original door of the building is a cosy stove within a fireplace recess, and there's a separate dining room with skylight windows.

A sleek and modern entertaining kitchen has fitted units with integrated appliances, a large island and breakfast bar, and there's an added, fitted out utility room.

On the first floor is a main bedroom with a fireplace, a luxury en suite facility and a dressing area, along with two further bedrooms and a house bathroom.

Established lawned and enclosed gardens with mature trees and plants include patio seating and a hot tub area.

A bar room, ideal for entertaining, has a built in bar with seating for four, plus additional room for free standing furniture.

Offers over £400,000 are invited for this property in Doncaster Road, Hickleton, by agents Kestrel Estates, Pontefract.

Call Leanne Gill on 01977 253035 for more information.

More property: www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-swish-doncaster-townhouse-with-landscaped-garden-thats-for-sale-at-ps120000-4121468

www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/see-these-outdoor-living-facilities-with-a-five-bed-doncaster-home-for-sale-4116546

Part of the modern kitchen with central island and breakfast bar.

1. Doncaster Road, Hickleton

Part of the modern kitchen with central island and breakfast bar. Photo: Kestrel Estates

The garden bar is a great place to entertain family and friends.

2. Doncaster Road, Hickleton, Doncaster

The garden bar is a great place to entertain family and friends. Photo: Kestrel Estates

The living room, with wall panelling and an original door of the property.

3. Doncaster Road, Hickleton, Doncaster

The living room, with wall panelling and an original door of the property. Photo: Kestrel Estates

A cosy stove within a fireplace feature is a focal point within the living room.

4. Doncaster Road, Hickleton, Doncaster

A cosy stove within a fireplace feature is a focal point within the living room. Photo: Kestrel Estates

