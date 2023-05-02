Inside this appealing Doncaster village home with a fabulous kitchen and sunny garden

A stunning grade II listed home, with a modern interior and south-facing garden is for sale in a pretty Doncaster village.

The stone-built, semi-detached period property is bright and spacious inside, with country-style panelled walls and painted beamed ceilings.

In the living room with an original door of the building is a cosy stove within a fireplace recess, and there's a separate dining room with skylight windows.

A sleek and modern entertaining kitchen has fitted units with integrated appliances, a large island and breakfast bar, and there's an added, fitted out utility room.

On the first floor is a main bedroom with a fireplace, a luxury en suite facility and a dressing area, along with two further bedrooms and a house bathroom.

Established lawned and enclosed gardens with mature trees and plants include patio seating and a hot tub area.

A bar room, ideal for entertaining, has a built in bar with seating for four, plus additional room for free standing furniture.

Offers over £400,000 are invited for this property in Doncaster Road, Hickleton, by agents Kestrel Estates, Pontefract.

Call Leanne Gill on 01977 253035 for more information.

1 . Doncaster Road, Hickleton Part of the modern kitchen with central island and breakfast bar. Photo: Kestrel Estates Photo Sales

2 . Doncaster Road, Hickleton, Doncaster The garden bar is a great place to entertain family and friends. Photo: Kestrel Estates Photo Sales

3 . Doncaster Road, Hickleton, Doncaster The living room, with wall panelling and an original door of the property. Photo: Kestrel Estates Photo Sales

4 . Doncaster Road, Hickleton, Doncaster A cosy stove within a fireplace feature is a focal point within the living room. Photo: Kestrel Estates Photo Sales