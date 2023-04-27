Inside this swish Doncaster townhouse with landscaped garden, that's for sale at £120,000
A modern, three-bed town house with a landscaped garden is on the market at £120,000.
Within a residential area that's an easy walk to shops and eateries, the impressive property has an open plan living style and along with three sizeable bedrooms offers a large bathroom with a bath and a separate double shower facility.
The front-facing living room is open plan and carpeted with neutral decor, as is the dining room area, which has space for a good size dining suite.
In the rear facing kitchen are white gloss fitted units with solid wood worktops, and an electric hob and oven. There's a door leading out to the rear decked garden.There is one bedroom on the ground floor, that could be for alternative use, and two more upstairs, one of which has a built-in storage cupboard.The large and stylish bathroom is fully tiled and fitted with a double shower, separate bath, vanity unit and WC.
To the rear of the property is a decked patio, with a landscaped garden to the front with a paved patio area, areas of decking and a section with astroturf.
This home in Lower Dolcliffe Road, Mexborough, is for sale at £120,000, with BSmart Homes, Swinton, tel. 01709 591919
It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk
More property: www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/see-these-outdoor-living-facilities-with-a-five-bed-doncaster-home-for-sale-4116546
www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-canalside-home-with-living-kitchen-bar-huge-garden-and-mooring-rights-4112656