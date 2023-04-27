Inside this swish Doncaster townhouse with landscaped garden, that's for sale at £120,000

A modern, three-bed town house with a landscaped garden is on the market at £120,000.

Within a residential area that's an easy walk to shops and eateries, the impressive property has an open plan living style and along with three sizeable bedrooms offers a large bathroom with a bath and a separate double shower facility.

The front-facing living room is open plan and carpeted with neutral decor, as is the dining room area, which has space for a good size dining suite.

In the rear facing kitchen are white gloss fitted units with solid wood worktops, and an electric hob and oven. There's a door leading out to the rear decked garden.There is one bedroom on the ground floor, that could be for alternative use, and two more upstairs, one of which has a built-in storage cupboard.The large and stylish bathroom is fully tiled and fitted with a double shower, separate bath, vanity unit and WC.

To the rear of the property is a decked patio, with a landscaped garden to the front with a paved patio area, areas of decking and a section with astroturf.

This home in Lower Dolcliffe Road, Mexborough, is for sale at £120,000, with BSmart Homes, Swinton, tel. 01709 591919

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

1 . Lower Dolcliffe Road, Mexborough The front garden has raised areas of decking with an astroturf lawned section. Photo: BSmart Homes, Swinton Photo Sales

2 . Lower Dolcliffe Road, Mexborough A section of the kitchen, that has fitted white gloss units with solid wood work surfaces. Photo: BSmart Homes, Swinton Photo Sales

3 . Lower Dolcliffe Road, Mexborough The spacious dining area within the open plan scheme. Photo: BSmart Homes, Swinton Photo Sales

4 . Lower Dolcliffe Road, Mexborough The comfortable lounge area with a staircase to the rear. Photo: BSmart Homes, Swinton Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3