News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Sian’s Law tightening security checks on cab drivers come into effect
35 minutes ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
43 minutes ago Next week’s nurses’ strike ruled ‘partly unlawful’
3 hours ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher
3 hours ago King Charles’ coronation to bring Stone of Destiny back to England
3 hours ago Prince Harry says Piers Morgan encouraged illegal targeting of Diana
The approach to the property, through the landscaped front garden.The approach to the property, through the landscaped front garden.
The approach to the property, through the landscaped front garden.

Inside this swish Doncaster townhouse with landscaped garden, that's for sale at £120,000

A modern, three-bed town house with a landscaped garden is on the market at £120,000.

By Sally Burton
Published 27th Apr 2023, 11:41 BST

Within a residential area that's an easy walk to shops and eateries, the impressive property has an open plan living style and along with three sizeable bedrooms offers a large bathroom with a bath and a separate double shower facility.

The front-facing living room is open plan and carpeted with neutral decor, as is the dining room area, which has space for a good size dining suite.

In the rear facing kitchen are white gloss fitted units with solid wood worktops, and an electric hob and oven. There's a door leading out to the rear decked garden.There is one bedroom on the ground floor, that could be for alternative use, and two more upstairs, one of which has a built-in storage cupboard.The large and stylish bathroom is fully tiled and fitted with a double shower, separate bath, vanity unit and WC.

To the rear of the property is a decked patio, with a landscaped garden to the front with a paved patio area, areas of decking and a section with astroturf.

This home in Lower Dolcliffe Road, Mexborough, is for sale at £120,000, with BSmart Homes, Swinton, tel. 01709 591919

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

More property: www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/see-these-outdoor-living-facilities-with-a-five-bed-doncaster-home-for-sale-4116546

www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-canalside-home-with-living-kitchen-bar-huge-garden-and-mooring-rights-4112656

The front garden has raised areas of decking with an astroturf lawned section.

1. Lower Dolcliffe Road, Mexborough

The front garden has raised areas of decking with an astroturf lawned section. Photo: BSmart Homes, Swinton

Photo Sales
A section of the kitchen, that has fitted white gloss units with solid wood work surfaces.

2. Lower Dolcliffe Road, Mexborough

A section of the kitchen, that has fitted white gloss units with solid wood work surfaces. Photo: BSmart Homes, Swinton

Photo Sales
The spacious dining area within the open plan scheme.

3. Lower Dolcliffe Road, Mexborough

The spacious dining area within the open plan scheme. Photo: BSmart Homes, Swinton

Photo Sales
The comfortable lounge area with a staircase to the rear.

4. Lower Dolcliffe Road, Mexborough

The comfortable lounge area with a staircase to the rear. Photo: BSmart Homes, Swinton

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:DoncasterMexborough