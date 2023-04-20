This impressive family home, with mooring rights, backs on to the Mexborough canal, with a landscaped tiered garden leading down to the water.

This property is stunning both inside and outside.

The interior of the house has a​ large central hallway​ leading to rooms sectioned within the modern, open-plan living space, and a front living room .

​In t​he ​sleekly designed ​kitchen ​are fitted units​ ​with integrated appliances, and there’s a separate utility room.

Indoor to outdoor living is made easy with a bright garden room and a separate bar area​,​ both​ of which have​ bi-folding door​s​ leading out to the garden and its entertaining ​space​. ​

A​ ​ground floor​ bathroom​ adds to the facilities.​

Upstairs the property ​has four super-size​ double bedrooms​, including a main bedroom with en suite shower room,​ and a modern family bathroom.

W​ithin a sought-after residential area, this property in Church Street, Mexborough, ​is for sale at a price of ​£500,000, ​with ​Yopa​, East Midlands, and is advertised on www.rightmove.co.uk​​​

