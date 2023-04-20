Inside this canalside home with living kitchen, bar, huge garden and mooring rights
This impressive family home, with mooring rights, backs on to the Mexborough canal, with a landscaped tiered garden leading down to the water.
This property is stunning both inside and outside.
The interior of the house has a large central hallway leading to rooms sectioned within the modern, open-plan living space, and a front living room .
In the sleekly designed kitchen are fitted units with integrated appliances, and there’s a separate utility room.
Indoor to outdoor living is made easy with a bright garden room and a separate bar area, both of which have bi-folding doors leading out to the garden and its entertaining space.
A ground floor bathroom adds to the facilities.
Upstairs the property has four super-size double bedrooms, including a main bedroom with en suite shower room, and a modern family bathroom.
Within a sought-after residential area, this property in Church Street, Mexborough, is for sale at a price of £500,000, with Yopa, East Midlands, and is advertised on www.rightmove.co.uk
