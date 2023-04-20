News you can trust since 1925
The rear tiered garden stretches down to the canal, where the property has mooring rights.The rear tiered garden stretches down to the canal, where the property has mooring rights.
Inside this canalside home with living kitchen, bar, huge garden and mooring rights

This impressive family home, with mooring rights, backs on to the Mexborough canal, with a landscaped tiered garden leading down to the water.

By Sally Burton
Published 20th Apr 2023, 17:03 BST

This property is stunning both inside and outside.

The interior of the house has a​ large central hallway​ leading to rooms sectioned within the modern, open-plan living space, and a front living room .

​In t​he ​sleekly designed ​kitchen ​are fitted units​ ​with integrated appliances, and there’s a separate utility room.

Indoor to outdoor living is made easy with a bright garden room and a separate bar area​,​ both​ of which have​ bi-folding door​s​ leading out to the garden and its entertaining ​space​. ​

A​ ​ground floor​ bathroom​ adds to the facilities.​

Upstairs the property ​has four super-size​ double bedrooms​, including a main bedroom with en suite shower room,​ and a modern family bathroom.

W​ithin a sought-after residential area, this property in Church Street, Mexborough, ​is for sale at a price of ​£500,000, ​with ​Yopa​, East Midlands, and is advertised on www.rightmove.co.uk​​​

​More property:​ www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/look-inside-this-doncaster-home-with-history-for-sale-with-a-bespoke-bar-room-4095511

www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/41-new-homes-in-hatfield-costing-ps52million-to-be-unveiled-4095074

Overview of the front of the Church Street property.

1. Church Street, Mexborough

Overview of the front of the Church Street property. Photo: Yopa

Stylish ground floor living space with feature fireplace.

2. Church Street, Mexborough

Stylish ground floor living space with feature fireplace. Photo: Yopa

The modern fitted kitchen has integrated appliances.

3. Church Street, Mexborough

The modern fitted kitchen has integrated appliances. Photo: Yopa

The living room, with bay window and feature fireplace.

4. Church Street, Mexborough

The living room, with bay window and feature fireplace. Photo: Yopa

