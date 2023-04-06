News you can trust since 1925
41 new homes in Hatfield costing £5.2million to be unveiled

An event to celebrate the handover of a 41 home Ongo development on Broadwater Drive, Hatfield is set to take place on 28 April.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 6th Apr 2023, 12:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 12:09 BST

Costing £5.2million, the site includes a mixture of 34 two and three-bedroom homes and seven two and three-bedroom bungalows, all for affordable rent. These are spread across two sites, linked by a landscaped area.

All homes reflect a high-quality finish and come with modern features including an electric vehicle (EV) charging point to help families to reduce their carbon footprint. The site also has great motorway links, schools, shops, and amenities nearby, making it extremely popular.

The event will bring together tenants living in the new homes, Ongo colleagues, contractors who worked on the site and key stakeholders including the Deputy Mayor and local councillors from Doncaster City Council. There will be a commemorative opening, refreshments, thank you’s and relationship building with all parties.

One of the new homes. Photograph by Richard Walker/ImageNorthOne of the new homes. Photograph by Richard Walker/ImageNorth
Georgie McGuire, Ongo’s Development Project Manager said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating these fantastic new homes, which have proven to be very popular. They have made a massive improvement to the area and to the families now living in them.

“It’s great to have another development in the Doncaster area too, it’s somewhere we’re very keen to build connections and continue our growth.”

Before being regenerated, the area was a poorly lit open space which had deteriorated over the years, with anti-social behaviour reports and fly-tipping.

Doncaster City Council were keen to improve the site with much needed affordable housing, and have worked alongside Ongo throughout the project.

More than 20 local and regional contractors carried out work, with Equans Regeneration Ltd as the principal contractor.

