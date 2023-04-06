Look inside this Doncaster home with history - for sale with a bespoke bar-room

A five-bedroom family home that is part of Bentley's history and local heritage is for sale.

The Jossey Lane farmhouse goes back as far back as 350 years, with many period features retained inside.An original large outbuilding also remains, that was once used for storing supplies for Woods’ supermarket.

Exposed beams, high ceilings, picture rails, fireplaces and more are among the interior period features displayed.

Two hallways lead in to the house and its three reception rooms.

A lounge with French doors to the garden has a multi-fuel burner on a slate tiled hearth, with asolid wood mantle piece.

In a second lounge is wood flooring and a traditional 1930's oak fire surround with tiled hearth and coal fire. Fitted cupboards at either side have upper glass panels and shelving. A large double pane window admits plenty of light.

The beamed dining room is spacious, with a fireplace recess and beamed mantle.

An extended kitchen has white shaker-style units and modern appliances with a built-in double oven and a large pantry.French doors lead to a utility room, and a large storage room or cellar, that could be a potential gym or office area.Upstairs are three large double bedrooms, some with storage and one with a period tiled fireplace.

A quirky halfway single bedroom is currently used as an office and an attic room.The beamed master bedroom includes built-in wardrobes and a stylish beamed en-suite bathroom.

The family bathroom is fitted with twin wash basins, a large bath, and a separate shower .A further facility is the outdoor timber framed room with bespoke bar, light and power. Next to a large front patio with feature paving, it is ideal for entertaining.

A versatile outbuilding with light and power that is currently used for storage, has two rooms and could be ideal for a workshop, office space, or even an annexe.

The driveway has parking for up to four vehicles, with a side lawn.

This property in Jossey Lane, Bentley, has a guide price of £240,000, and is being sold via secure sale online bidding, with Pattinson estate agents, tel. 0800 859 5918.

