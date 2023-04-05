Imagine spending the summer in this house with these gardens - it's for sale

As gardens go - this one that is part of a detached property new to the market in Hatfield Woodhouse, is very impressive.

With stretches of lawn and leafy surroundings, it showcases stunning trees, plants and shrubs, with dedicated seating space, and plenty of privacy.

There's scope to get out there and be creative, if gardening is a hobby, or simply enjoy the birds and wildlife that visit.

It's the ideal setting for spending a summer outdoors, with family and friends.

The four-bedroom house itself is described as "breathtaking" by the agents, with its large, welcoming hallway, and even larger lounge diner.

This room is the hub of the home, with windows to the front and patio doors to the rear, flooding it with natural light.

A spacious kitchen with modern white units and integrated appliances leads to a rear entry hall and a sizeable utility room.

Another ground floor room is ideal as a study or snug, and there's a sun room with lovely views of the garden.

Upstairs are four double rooms, three with fitted wardrobes.

The main bedroom has its own stylish en suite.

A deep bathtub is a feature of the house bathroom which again, has plenty of space.

The property has a double length garage, plenty of parking space, and a storage shed.

It is close to many local amenities in Hatfield, has good transport links and beautiful countryside on the doorstep.With a 0.8 acre plot, the agent advises that there is room for a small development, subject to necessary permissions.

This property in Bawtry Road, Hatfield Woodhouse, is for sale at £595,000 with Strike Yorkshire.

See more details at www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/85332627#/?channel=RES_BUY

