This two-storey garden building comes with the four-bedroom semi-detached home for sale in Sprotbrough
See this surprisingly large semi, with stunning extension, in a prime Doncaster location

This tardis-style semi in one of Doncaster's most sought after suburbs is on the market at £330,000.

By Sally Burton
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 09:29 BST

With an extension to the rear that increases its original space by 50 per cent, the family home has a super-size, modern open plan kitchen.

But its other showpiece is a two-storey detached garden building with new kitchen and shower room, that could be utilised in a multitude of different ways.

An attractive lawned and enclosed garden has a slate paved patio, and there's a garage with off-road parking for several vehicles.

Within the main house is an entrance hall leading to rooms including the lounge, with a front bay window and deep recess features with shelving.The contemporary open plan living and dining kitchen with underfloor heating has fitted units with high gloss doors and oak block worktops.

There's a four ring ceramic hob, an integrated double oven and grill, and an American style fridge freezer, with integrated dishwasher.

A central breakfast island unit adds to facilities and bi folding doors open to the rear garden.

There's a separate utility room, and a ground floor w.c..Four bedrooms, including two large doubles, are off the first floor landing, along with the modern house bathroom that includes both bath and shower unit.The garden building has a hallway with staircase to the upper floor, and door to the kitchen that is fitted with units, a four-ring ceramic hob, an integrated oven and provision for further appliances.A ground floor modern shower room has a walk-in shower unit, with a wash hand basin, and a low flush w.c..

Open space on the first floor has a doorway to a bedroom or rear office, with double glazed velux windows.This home in Sprotbrough Rd, Sprotbrough, is for sale at £330,000, with Horton Knights estate agents, tel. 01302 760322.

See details in full at www.rightmove.co.uk

The frontage of the Sprotbrough Road home for sale.

1. Sprotbrough Road, Sprotbrough, Doncaster

The frontage of the Sprotbrough Road home for sale. Photo: Horton Knights

The open plan living kitchen has underfloor heating, and bi-fold doors out to the garden.

2. Sprotbrough Road, Sprotbrough, Doncaster

The open plan living kitchen has underfloor heating, and bi-fold doors out to the garden. Photo: Horton Knights

An overview of the stylish ground floor living kitchen space.

3. Sprotbrough Road, Sprotbrough, Doncaster

An overview of the stylish ground floor living kitchen space. Photo: Horton Knights

The well equipped kitchen includes appliances within its sale.

4. Sprotbrough Road, Sprotbrough, Doncaster

The well equipped kitchen includes appliances within its sale. Photo: Horton Knights

