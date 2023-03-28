Inside this amazing Doncaster home, for sale with pool, gym, studio and more

This colourful period home has great charm – along with its own indoor heated pool complex, a gym, and studio.

There's also a lovely log cabin in the grounds, and a self contained annexe.

Oaklea stands within 0.7 acre gardens, with lawns and terraces.

Its interior comprises an entrance hall, three reception rooms, two conservatories, a fitted kitchen, utility room and two ground floor w.c. facilities.

Upstairs are four bedrooms with a family bathroom. The main bedroom has an en suite bathroom.

Outbuildings include a self-contained annexe, a studio or therapy room, and the luxurious swimming pool complex with hydro pool and changing facilities.

Entering the house, a beamed reception hall with parquet flooring, a feature staircase and stone fireplace with real flame gas fire is impressive.

Within the modern living kitchen are fitted gloss units with integrated appliances, and a central island with breakfast bar.

There's a gas fired Rayburn range, and the living area is lit by a large, front bay window, with a real flame gas fire within a striking fireplace. Period features include a deep cornice and decorative ceiling rose.

French doors lead to the morning conservatory, with a modern gas fire and doors to a side terrace.

The lounge has a walk-in bay window, and a stone fireplace with inset cast iron stove on a stone hearth, wood effect flooring, a moulded cornice and decorative ceiling rose. There's a wheelchair lift to the first floor.

A real flame gas fire with modern surround is a focal point in the comfortable sitting room.

Another conservatory has French doors to the front garden,

From the gallery landing are the bedrooms and house bathroom.

One bedroom has a wheelchair lift and support equipment, with an en suite bathroom that includes an adapted bath, and a shower - also a Dyson Airblade hand dryer.

One of the three remaining bedrooms has a built-in wardrobe, and the main bathroom includes a big, free standing slipper bath with chrome Victorian style mixer tap and shower attachment, and fitted cabinets.

A shared private drive from York Road leads in to the property, with electrically operated gates to its main entrance.

There is ample parking space and external lighting.

The front of the property faces south, with a large raised terrace lit by coachlights attached to pillars, and steps down to lawns with pathways to a bottom paved area and the log cabin that has both power and light.

In the self-contained annexe is a fitted kitchen, a bedroom and sitting area, and a bathroom with corner bath and shower.

The studio has front French doors, loft access and storage areas, and a garden store too has power and light.

The indoor heated swimming pool with hydro pool has surround sound speakers and bi-fold doors to the side terrace.

The changing room has two showers, with a w.c., and there’s a plant room with boiler, pump and filters for the pool.

Oaklea, York Road, Scawthorpe, Doncaster is for sale with Yorkshire's Finest estate agents, Bawtry, at £1,250,000.

Call for more details, or see the property at www.rightmove.co.uk

