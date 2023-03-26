Application for 10 homes in Cantley approved despite concerns over green space

Councillors approved an application for the bungalows earlier this month, despite concerns over a lack of green space.

The development will contain all affordable bungalows and dormer bungalows of two and three-bedrooms.

Each property is aimed to be sustainable with air source heat pumps and solar panels.

The site of the new homes

Six of the properties will have private driveways, with all allocated parking containing electric vehicle charging,

Some 16 local residents opposed the development, as well as Councillor Steve Cox.

Opposition was on the basis that there is a shortage of green space in the area.

The site was formerly entirely green space before the development of Plantation House Care Home, which has since shut down.

There is one play park across the road, however this is privately owned with estate residents paying for its maintenance.

Coun Cox said: “If this is to go ahead I would want a condition for more play equipment to be installed. Please, let’s give residents something back for all they have lost.”

A member of the public also spoke to share his concerns: “Children have had to make a makeshift football pitch by the side of the road as they have nowhere to play.

“If you ignore this consideration something terrible will happen, a no ball game sign will not stop children playing at the side of the road.”