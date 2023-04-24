See these outdoor living facilities - with a five-bed Doncaster home for sale

This five-bedroom Old Cantley home is a find for those who enjoy spending plenty of time outside in the warmer months of the year.

The semi-rural property is a larger style home but its front facade gives no hint of the extensive facilities to the rear.

These include an exceptional entertaining area with gardens that include a pergola with patio area, a covered five-person hot tub, and a stable block ideal for workshop use, all with open farmland as a backdrop.

Inside there is a spacious and bright lounge with a fireplace and pebble-effect fire, plus a staircase rising to the first floor landing.

A dining room has double doors out to the garden and patio doors that lead through to the kitchen.

In the kitchen are fitted units with various integrated appliances including a dishwasher and fridge, and a Rangemaster double oven. There's a shelved pantry, and a separate, fitted utility room.

There are also three ground floor double bedrooms with wardrobes that are linked by an inner hallway, and a contemporary style bathroom with bath and shower.

Two charming first floor bedrooms with Velux windows, and a separate shower room are on the first floor.

The private garden's covered pergola has space for free standing furniture, while the two barn store is ideal as a workshop or for a homeworking office.

This home in Green Lane, Cantley, is for sale at £465,000, with Portfield, Garrard and Wright estate agents, Tickhill.

Call 01302 327341 for more details or visit www.rightmove.co.uk

