Relaxing gardens are a feature of the semi-rural property in Old Cantley.

See these outdoor living facilities - with a five-bed Doncaster home for sale

This five-bedroom Old Cantley home is a find for those who enjoy spending plenty of time outside in the warmer months of the year.

By Sally Burton
Published 24th Apr 2023, 14:05 BST

The semi-rural property is a larger style home but its front facade gives no hint of the extensive facilities to the rear.

These include an exceptional entertaining area with gardens that include a pergola with patio area, a covered five-person hot tub, and a stable block ideal for workshop use, all with open farmland as a backdrop.

Inside there is a spacious and bright lounge with a fireplace and pebble-effect fire, plus a staircase rising to the first floor landing.

A dining room has double doors out to the garden and patio doors that lead through to the kitchen.

In the kitchen are fitted units with various integrated appliances including a dishwasher and fridge, and a Rangemaster double oven. There's a shelved pantry, and a separate, fitted utility room.

There are also three ground floor double bedrooms with wardrobes that are linked by an inner hallway, and a contemporary style bathroom with bath and shower.

Two charming first floor bedrooms with Velux windows, and a separate shower room are on the first floor.

The private garden's covered pergola has space for free standing furniture, while the two barn store is ideal as a workshop or for a homeworking office.

This home in Green Lane, Cantley, is for sale at £465,000, with Portfield, Garrard and Wright estate agents, Tickhill.

Call 01302 327341 for more details or visit www.rightmove.co.uk

More property: www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-canalside-home-with-living-kitchen-bar-huge-garden-and-mooring-rights-4112656

www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/243-new-homes-have-been-built-in-12-months-4107703

This roomy pergola is ideal for outdoor entertaining.

1. Green Lane, Cantley

This roomy pergola is ideal for outdoor entertaining. Photo: Portfield, Garrard and Wright

A seating patio, and a covered five-person hot tub, as outdoor facilities.

2. Green Lane, Cantley, Doncaster

A seating patio, and a covered five-person hot tub, as outdoor facilities. Photo: Portfield, Garrard and Wright

A section of the garden, with outbuildings.

3. Green Lane, Cantley, Doncaster

A section of the garden, with outbuildings. Photo: Portfield, Garrard and Wright

A sheltered corner of the outdoor areas.

4. Green Lane, Cantley, Doncaster

A sheltered corner of the outdoor areas. Photo: Portfield, Garrard and Wright

