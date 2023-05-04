News you can trust since 1925
41 affordable homes built on former fly-tipping spot in Hatfield

The building of an estate of homes on disused council land in Hatfield has reached completion.

By Shannon Mower
Published 4th May 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read

Some 41 new homes on Broadwater Drive in Hatfield have been handed over to residents to begin living in.

A mixture of two and three-bedroom houses and bungalows, all built for affordable renting, can be found on the £5.2 million estate.

It was built on disused council land which had become a spot for fly-tipping and anti-social behaviour.

The new development. Photograph by Richard Walker/ImageNorthThe new development. Photograph by Richard Walker/ImageNorth
The new development. Photograph by Richard Walker/ImageNorth
The council worked with 20 local and regional contractors to improve the site, with building undertaken by Housing Association Ongo Homes.

Deputy Mayor at City of Doncaster Council and portfolio holder for Housing and Business, Cllr Glyn Jones, said: “Another 41 modern and energy efficient homes at affordable rent in a time of financial instability is a welcome boost to the city. We know through research that living in healthy housing is the foundation of a healthy and happy life and it is vital we work towards that offer right the way across the borough and the age groups.”

Georgie McGuire, Development Project Manager at Ongo Homes, said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating these fantastic new homes, which have proven to be very popular. They have made a massive improvement to the area and to the families now living in them.

“It’s great to have another development in the Doncaster area too, it’s somewhere we’re very keen to build connections and continue our growth.”

The official opening. Photograph by Richard Walker/ImageNorthThe official opening. Photograph by Richard Walker/ImageNorth
The official opening. Photograph by Richard Walker/ImageNorth

Each home includes modern features such as electric vehicle charging points, and is close to motorway links, schools, and local amenities.

