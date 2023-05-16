Inside this amazing historic home, for sale within walking distance of Bawtry

One of Doncaster's most historic homes is for sale in a village close to Bawtry and Finningley.

The Manor House dates back to around 1500, and was the one-time home of William Bradford, a puritan separatist who was raised there from 1590 by his grandfather before he fled the country, and persecution by James 1, for Holland. He later went on to become Governor of the Plymouth Colony in Massachusetts, USA, in 1621.

It was once the largest farm in the village, its buildings surrounding an open courtyard.

With the three-bedroom detached house and half an acre of private gardens is a one-bedroom annexe and outbuildings.

The property has retained original features such as the wooden beams in the sitting room, dining room and lounge, all of which have open fires.

There's a large, open plan breakfast kitchen with fitted units and an island, a conservatory, and, to complete the ground floor rooms, an entrance lobby and cloakroom.

All three double bedrooms are on the first floor, one with an en suite bathroom, and a main house bathroom.

An additional and separate one-bedroom annexe has a spacious sitting room, a galley style kitchen, a double bedroom, and a bathroom.

There's a large storage area at ground level, and a double garage.

The property is within walking distance of Bawtry and its wide range of shops, services and eateries.

The Manor House, High Street, Austerfield, DN10 6QZ is for sale at o/a £650,000 with Fine and Country, Bawtry, and is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk.

