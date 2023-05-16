News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Barclays set to shut 15 more UK branches in latest round of closures
Facebook and Instagram roll out UK verification subscription service
Sky customers report internet and mobile outage
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
This village home dates back to the 16th century, and was where William Bradford spent his childhood.This village home dates back to the 16th century, and was where William Bradford spent his childhood.
This village home dates back to the 16th century, and was where William Bradford spent his childhood.

Inside this amazing historic home, for sale within walking distance of Bawtry

One of Doncaster's most historic homes is for sale in a village close to Bawtry and Finningley.

By Sally Burton
Published 16th May 2023, 15:59 BST

The Manor House dates back to around 1500, and was the one-time home of William Bradford, a puritan separatist who was raised there from 1590 by his grandfather before he fled the country, and persecution by James 1, for Holland. He later went on to become Governor of the Plymouth Colony in Massachusetts, USA, in 1621.

It was once the largest farm in the village, its buildings surrounding an open courtyard.

With the three-bedroom detached house and half an acre of private gardens is a one-bedroom annexe and outbuildings.

The property has retained original features such as the wooden beams in the sitting room, dining room and lounge, all of which have open fires.

There's a large, open plan breakfast kitchen with fitted units and an island, a conservatory, and, to complete the ground floor rooms, an entrance lobby and cloakroom.

All three double bedrooms are on the first floor, one with an en suite bathroom, and a main house bathroom.

An additional and separate one-bedroom annexe has a spacious sitting room, a galley style kitchen, a double bedroom, and a bathroom.

There's a large storage area at ground level, and a double garage.

The property is within walking distance of Bawtry and its wide range of shops, services and eateries.

The Manor House, High Street, Austerfield, DN10 6QZ is for sale at o/a £650,000 with Fine and Country, Bawtry, and is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk.

More property: www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/see-inside-this-extended-home-on-a-prominent-doncaster-road-near-the-racecourse-4139355

www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/westmill-limited-sells-10-acre-site-which-has-permission-for-220-new-homes-in-doncaster-to-yorkshire-choice-homes-4138734

The property has an annexe and half an acre of stunning gardens.

1. The Manor House, High Street, Austerfield, DN10 6QZ

The property has an annexe and half an acre of stunning gardens. Photo: Fine and Country, Bawtry

Photo Sales
All three reception rooms in the house contain original ceiling beams.

2. The Manor House, High Street, Austerfield, DN10 6QZ

All three reception rooms in the house contain original ceiling beams. Photo: Fine and Country, Bawtry

Photo Sales
The character interior, with open fireplaces, attracts plenty of natural light.

3. The Manor House, High Street, Austerfield, DN10 6QZ

The character interior, with open fireplaces, attracts plenty of natural light. Photo: Fine and Country, Bawtry

Photo Sales
A spacious breakfast kitchen has a central island.

4. The Manor House, High Street, Austerfield, DN10 6QZ

A spacious breakfast kitchen has a central island. Photo: Fine and Country, Bawtry

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:DoncasterHollandUSA