Inside the Doncaster pub transformed to a luxurious home and now for sale

This contemporary style home arranged over four floors has undergone a complete transformation - as it was previously a public house.

Although its frontage still bears the outline of the hostelry that it once was, inside it is a modern and stylish family home. It still has exceptional leisure facilities, with a basement games room plus gym, and it has a wine cellar, and a landscaped garden with large seating areas, ideal for spending time outside.

There's also a utility room at the lower level, while above is an entrance hallway, a spacious lounge and a sitting room that both have feature fireplaces, then a pristine open dining kitchen with extensive units and central island with seating, high spec fittings and appliances, and bi-fold doors leading out to the garden and its facilities.

A crafts room, and a cloakroom complete the ground floor.

Three double bedrooms are on the first floor, all with en suite facilities, and the second floor is given over to a plush main bedroom suite with a dressing room and two en suite bathrooms.

The house is double glazed throughout with gas central heating

The conversion from the 'Sportsman' pub​ has private parking space​ to the front, with a large lawned garden to the rear, with shaped and planted borders.

Hawthorn House, 7 Adwick Road, Mexborough​, Doncaster, has a price tag of​ £595,000, ​with ​Portfield, Garrard and Wright​ estate agents​, Tickhill, ​tel. ​01302 327341​.

T​he property is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk​

