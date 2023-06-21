Inside the Doncaster pub transformed to a luxurious home and now for sale
Although its frontage still bears the outline of the hostelry that it once was, inside it is a modern and stylish family home. It still has exceptional leisure facilities, with a basement games room plus gym, and it has a wine cellar, and a landscaped garden with large seating areas, ideal for spending time outside.
There's also a utility room at the lower level, while above is an entrance hallway, a spacious lounge and a sitting room that both have feature fireplaces, then a pristine open dining kitchen with extensive units and central island with seating, high spec fittings and appliances, and bi-fold doors leading out to the garden and its facilities.
A crafts room, and a cloakroom complete the ground floor.
Three double bedrooms are on the first floor, all with en suite facilities, and the second floor is given over to a plush main bedroom suite with a dressing room and two en suite bathrooms.
The house is double glazed throughout with gas central heating
The conversion from the 'Sportsman' pub has private parking space to the front, with a large lawned garden to the rear, with shaped and planted borders.
Hawthorn House, 7 Adwick Road, Mexborough, Doncaster, has a price tag of £595,000, with Portfield, Garrard and Wright estate agents, Tickhill, tel. 01302 327341.
