The lawned and landscaped garden of the property is ideal for sitting out or entertaining.

Inside the Doncaster pub transformed to a luxurious home and now for sale

This contemporary style home arranged over four floors has undergone a complete transformation - as it was previously a public house.
By Sally Burton
Published 21st Jun 2023, 08:51 BST

Although its frontage still bears the outline of the hostelry that it once was, inside it is a modern and stylish family home. It still has exceptional leisure facilities, with a basement games room plus gym, and it has a wine cellar, and a landscaped garden with large seating areas, ideal for spending time outside.

There's also a utility room at the lower level, while above is an entrance hallway, a spacious lounge and a sitting room that both have feature fireplaces, then a pristine open dining kitchen with extensive units and central island with seating, high spec fittings and appliances, and bi-fold doors leading out to the garden and its facilities.

A crafts room, and a cloakroom complete the ground floor.

Three double bedrooms are on the first floor, all with en suite facilities, and the second floor is given over to a plush main bedroom suite with a dressing room and two en suite bathrooms.

The house is double glazed throughout with gas central heating

The conversion from the 'Sportsman' pub​ has private parking space​ to the front, with a large lawned garden to the rear, with shaped and planted borders.

Hawthorn House, 7 Adwick Road, Mexborough​, Doncaster, has a price tag of​ £595,000, ​with ​Portfield, Garrard and Wright​ estate agents​, Tickhill, ​tel. ​01302 327341​.

T​he property is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk​

M​ore property: ​www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-super-high-spec-home-with-a-ps225m-price-tag-4184228

www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/see-this-beautiful-yorkshire-home-that-you-could-win-in-charity-draw-4187396

The front view of the stylish home that had a former life as a public house.

1. Hawthorn House, 7 Adwick Road, Mexborough​, Doncaster

The front view of the stylish home that had a former life as a public house. Photo: Portfield, Garrard and Wright​ estate agents​, Tickhill

The stunning open plan fitted kitchen has bi-fold doors out to the garden.

2. Hawthorn House, 7 Adwick Road, Mexborough​, Doncaster

The stunning open plan fitted kitchen has bi-fold doors out to the garden. Photo: Portfield, Garrard and Wright​ estate agents​, Tickhill

The dining kitchen has extensive units with a central island and quality appliances.

3. Hawthorn House, 7 Adwick Road, Mexborough​, Doncaster

The dining kitchen has extensive units with a central island and quality appliances. Photo: Portfield, Garrard and Wright​ estate agents​, Tickhill

Indoor to outdoor living, and entertaining, made easy....

4. Hawthorn House, 7 Adwick Road, Mexborough​, Doncaster

Indoor to outdoor living, and entertaining, made easy.... Photo: ​Portfield, Garrard and Wright​ estate agents​, Tickhill

