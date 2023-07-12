News you can trust since 1925
The canalside property for sale is within a block of just two apartments per floor, situated on a no-through road.The canalside property for sale is within a block of just two apartments per floor, situated on a no-through road.
The canalside property for sale is within a block of just two apartments per floor, situated on a no-through road.

Inside this penthouse apartment with canal views, for sale near Doncaster

A canalside, top floor penthouse apartment with three bedrooms has come up for sale in the Doncaster area.
By Sally Burton
Published 12th Jul 2023, 12:41 BST

The property has an open plan living kitchen with diner, that opens out to a balcony large enough for table and chairs, with canal views, to watch the narrowboats glide past.

Described by the agents as having "immaculate presentation", the leasehold apartment has parking for two cars, with a scenic memorial park to the rear. Shops and other amenities are just a stroll away.

Its accommodation comprises a communal entrance hall with doors from the parking area and from the canalside. A security intercom entry system is in place.

The apartment hallway has an intercom telephone handset, and leads to all rooms, with two built-in storage cupboards and an airing cupboard.

Three windows from the open plan kitchen with living and dining room look over the canal, with French doors to the balcony.

Within the kitchen are cream shaker-style fitted units with granite effect worktops that extend to a breakfast bar peninsula. There's an integrated 'Smeg' electric oven and four ring electric hob with extractor fan and 'metro' style tiled splashbacks, along with a microwave.

The lounge with dining space includes a feature fireplace with electric stove effect fire.

One of the three bedrooms in the apartment is currently used as a dressing room.A tiled bathroom with white suite includes a P-shaped panel bath and mains shower.There are two apartments per floor, and West Street is a no through road running parallel to the canal with the Memorial Park to the rear.Leasehold details are available from the agent.

This apartment in West Street, Thorne, Doncaster, is for sale at £145,000, with Screetons, Thorne, and is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

