Inside this pristine Georgian end-terrace home, for sale at £350,000

A chance to buy this refurbished Georgian town house has arisen in Doncaster.

The Grade ll listed, four-bedroom, end terrace property is carefully modernised throughout, but has kept its essential character and spacious rooms.

With views over Townfields, the house has accommodation spread over four floors.

From the entrance hall are two large and light reception rooms, both with feature fireplaces.

The dining room leads to a contemporary kitchen with fitted bespoke units, integrated appliances and a built-in Belfast sink. There's a door to an enclosed courtyard which has parking space, and access on to Townfields.

The lower ground floor has been converted by the current owners into a utility space, and includes an office with bespoke units, a cloakroom, and potential gym and wine cellar areas.

Two bedrooms are on the first floor, one with a feature fireplace, then the master bedroom with a fireplace, built-in wardrobes, and a contemporary en suite facility.

The second floor comprises two further bedrooms and from the second floor landing leads up to the third floor, with its contemporary family bathroom, including a free standing bath and a separate shower cubicle.

The stunning family home is within walking distance of the city centre, and also has proximity to Doncaster Racecourse, Doncaster Railway Station, Lakeside and Doncaster Royal Infirmary. Main motorway links are within easy striking distance.

This property in Albion Place, South Parade, Doncaster, is for sale at £350,000, with Blundells, Doncaster, and is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

