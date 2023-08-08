Inside this distinctive Doncaster home with gardens, orchard and paddock

This striking and highly individual detached property is within a plot of around two thirds of an acre of land, with countryside views.

The bespoke five-bedroom home has a large and private rear garden, with an orchard and a paddock, along with garaging and ample parking space.

Its impressive entrance hallway has a ceramic tiled floor in bold black and white, that continues through some other rooms, and a feature wooden staircase up to the first floor gallery landing with balustrade.

There's a front facing dining room with decorative plaster fireplace, then a versatile room ideal as a therapy salon or office.

The spacious lounge has a Louis design fire surround with tiled hearth and matching backplate.

An open plan living kitchen is fitted with solid oak units, and and an integrated fridge and freezer. A Belfast pot sink has a brass Victorian mixer tap, and there's a movable central island.

Along with a Range master double oven is a five ring hob.

With the bright dining area is a living area with French doors leading out to the patio. A fitted utility room and a w.c. complete the ground floor.

From the first floor landing are five double bedrooms, two with en-suite shower rooms, and a large family bathroom with a free standing bath that has a Victorian brass shower mixer tap. Matching his and hers circular sinks with Victorian brass taps are inset into a cabinet.

A block-paved front garden area provides parking space, while the private rear garden has a flagged patio with steps down to the lower lawned tier, with an orchard of apple and pear trees surrounded by hawthorn hedging.

Then there's the paddock, which could provide pony grazing.

The brick-built garage has an electric roller shutter door, with both power and light.

This property benefits from gas central heating and Upvc double glazed sash windows, and has an energy performance C rating.

​Rowan House, Ferry Boat Lane, Old Denaby, is for sale at £650,000, with Dunstan, Doncaster, and is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

