See inside choice homes for sale in Doncaster at prices up to £100k
Yarborough Terrace, Doncaster, £85,000, Blundells, Doncaster
This mid terrace for sale by modern auction is ready for a prospective buyer to move straight in to. It comprises two spacious reception rooms, a contemporary kitchen, and a low maintenance and enclosed rear garden. On the first floor are three spacious bedrooms and a family bathroom.
St Mary's Road, Wheatley, £80,000, Haart, Doncaster
An impressive mid terrace that’s in a great location. With an entrance hall, two reception rooms, a kitchen, two double bedrooms and a bathroom. Outside is a rear garden that is low maintenance, with a patio.
Church Lane, Bessacarr, £100,000, leasehold, William H Brown, Doncaster. Cash buyers only.
A two bedroom, ground floor flat, with both front and rear gardens. The interior includes a modern kitchen, a lounge with diner that’s over 18ft in length, two bedrooms and a contemporary style bathroom suite.
Lower Dolcliffe Road, Mexborough, £95,000, William H Brown, Mexborough
This terrace offers accommodation over three floors, and comprises a lounge, diner and kitchen, sitting room, utility and downstairs w.c, with two bedrooms and a family bathroom. There’s an attractive rear garden with views. The property is convenient for local schools, transport links and amenities.
Belgrave Court, Bawtry, £99,995, Hunters, Bawtry
A one-bedroom mews apartment in need of refurbishment. Situated in a gated courtyard at Green Park, Bawtry, within walking distance of town. There is parking, and communal landscaped grounds with a monthly service charge payable. Accommodation includes an entrance hall, bathroom, living room, kitchen and bedroom.
Ridgill Avenue, Doncaster, £90,000, Strike Yorkshire
This two bedroom mid-terrace has a living room with space for a dining table, an adjacent roomy kitchen, and a modern bathroom with walk-in shower and space for storage at ground level. Two good size bedrooms are above. The rear courtyard garden includes a fixed greenhouse.
