See inside choice homes for sale in Doncaster at prices up to £100k

It’s been a tough time for first time buyers and anyone seeking affordable properties in recent years, and interest rates continue to rise. These properties are on the market now in Doncaster, with price tags of £100,000 or less.

Yarborough Terrace, Doncaster, £85,000, Blundells, Doncaster

This mid terrace for sale by modern auction is ready for a prospective buyer to move straight in to. It comprises two spacious reception rooms, a contemporary kitchen, and a low maintenance and enclosed rear garden. On the first floor are three spacious bedrooms and a family bathroom.

St Mary's Road, Wheatley, £80,000, Haart, Doncaster

An impressive mid terrace that’s in a great location. With an entrance hall, two reception rooms, a kitchen, two double bedrooms and a bathroom. Outside is a rear garden that is low maintenance, with a patio.

Church Lane, Bessacarr, £100,000, leasehold, William H Brown, Doncaster. Cash buyers only.

A two bedroom, ground floor flat, with both front and rear gardens. The interior includes a modern kitchen, a lounge with diner that’s over 18ft in length, two bedrooms and a contemporary style bathroom suite.

Lower Dolcliffe Road, Mexborough, £95,000, William H Brown, Mexborough

This terrace offers accommodation over three floors, and comprises a lounge, diner and kitchen, sitting room, utility and downstairs w.c, with two bedrooms and a family bathroom. There’s an attractive rear garden with views. The property is convenient for local schools, transport links and amenities.

Belgrave Court, Bawtry, £99,995, Hunters, Bawtry

A one-bedroom mews apartment in need of refurbishment. Situated in a gated courtyard at Green Park, Bawtry, within walking distance of town. There is parking, and communal landscaped grounds with a monthly service charge payable. Accommodation includes an entrance hall, bathroom, living room, kitchen and bedroom.

Ridgill Avenue, Doncaster, £90,000, Strike Yorkshire

This two bedroom mid-terrace has a living room with space for a dining table, an adjacent roomy kitchen, and a modern bathroom with walk-in shower and space for storage at ground level. Two good size bedrooms are above. The rear courtyard garden includes a fixed greenhouse.

1 . Yarborough Terrace, Doncaster, £85,000 A front view of the Yarborough Terrace home for sale. Photo: Blundells, Doncaster Photo Sales

2 . Yarborough Terrace, Doncaster, £85,000 The fitted kitchen has plenty of storage space. Photo: Blundells, Doncaster Photo Sales

3 . Yarborough Terrace, Doncaster, £85,000 A lawned and enclosed garden forms part of this property. Photo: Blundells, Doncaster Photo Sales

4 . St Mary's Road, Wheatley, £80,000 The attractive bay window frontage of the Wheatley property. Photo: Haart, Doncaster Photo Sales