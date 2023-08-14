Known as Highfield Road in Askern, the land led scheme has been jointly developed by Esh Construction in partnership with Together Housing and Housing 21.

The scheme promotes intergenerational living with 56 two, three and four-bedroom homes and 10 two-bedroom bungalows being built for Together Housing, and an over 55’s retirement living scheme, comprising 58 one and two-bedroom apartments and two bungalows, constructed for Housing 21.

Located on a site which was allocated for housing in the Doncaster Unitary Development Plan, the new homes will address the shortage of accommodation options in the area for general affordable housing and homes for an ageing population.

The Large Residential Development of the Year category is for projects with more than 100 homes, with the winner announced at an awards event on 21st September at New Dock Hall in Leeds.

Throughout the development, Esh Construction maximised the benefits of a local supply chain by re-investing more than £7.4 million into the Yorkshire region through the responsible procurement of local sub-contractors.

Simon Woodward, Operations Director at Esh Construction, said: “To be nominated for this award is a testament to the hard work the team have put in from the very beginning. This is our first jointly developed land led project and it was long in the making, from securing the land to the planning process, and then delivery on site. Collaboration has been at the centre of this project throughout and I am proud that this has been recognised in our award entry.”

Antony Ward, Group Director of Development for Together Housing said: “We’re delighted to be shortlisted for this prestigious award. Our dedicated work with partners has been crucial in ensuring the development makes a real valuable impact on Doncaster and the local neighbourhood. These new homes in Askern, will help to meet the need for affordable housing in the area and we’re proud to see that our efforts to deliver this development will now be recognised at a national awards ceremony.

Philippa Hallam, Regional Operations Manager for the Mid East said: “We are so pleased to have been shortlisted for the Insider Yorkshire Property Awards 2023. The Development Team at Housing 21 have worked closely with Esh Group on our Retirement Living Development, Askern Vale Court, and are very proud to be recognised in The Large Residential Development of the Year category.