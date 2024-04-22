The detached home with six bedrooms and two-storey double garage with gym that's for sale.The detached home with six bedrooms and two-storey double garage with gym that's for sale.
Inside this £1.2m high-spec home in Doncaster with many luxury features

This new self build with underfloor heating and many traditional features has private and quiet lawned gardens.
By Sally Burton
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 13:44 BST

Its extensive accommodation includes an entrance porch and hallway, a bespoke open plan kitchen through to dining and family rooms, a dual aspect lounge with feature fireplace and stove, a play room, a utility and a boot room, plus a ground floor w.c..

Six bedrooms are split over two upper floors, with one main one having its own dressing room and en suite facility, and a family bathroom on the first floor.

Two bedrooms on the second floor are served by a shower room.

There's the addition of a home gym to the two-storey double garage, and gardens are secluded and enclosed gardens with seating areas, planted sections, and a backdrop of trees.

There is ample space for parking.

This home in Whin Hill Road, Bessacarr, Doncaster, is for sale at a price of £1,200,000, with The Property Hive, Bessacarr.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

A spacious hallway, with staircase leading up.

1. Whin Hill Road, Bessacarr, Doncaster

A spacious hallway, with staircase leading up. Photo: The Property Hive, Bessacarr

A contemporary open-plan breakfast kitchen.

2. Whin Hill Road, Bessacarr, Doncaster

A contemporary open-plan breakfast kitchen. Photo: The Property Hive, Bessacarr

Looking from the kitchen with its central island to the open plan dining and lounge areas.

3. Whin Hill Road, Bessacarr, Doncaster

Looking from the kitchen with its central island to the open plan dining and lounge areas. Photo: The Property Hive, Bessacarr

The lounge, with feature fireplace and stove.

4. Whin Hill Road, Bessacarr, Doncaster

The lounge, with feature fireplace and stove. Photo: The Property Hive, Bessacarr

