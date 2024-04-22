Inside this £1.2m high-spec home in Doncaster with many luxury features

Its extensive accommodation includes an entrance porch and hallway, a bespoke open plan kitchen through to dining and family rooms, a dual aspect lounge with feature fireplace and stove, a play room, a utility and a boot room, plus a ground floor w.c..

Six bedrooms are split over two upper floors, with one main one having its own dressing room and en suite facility, and a family bathroom on the first floor.

Two bedrooms on the second floor are served by a shower room.

There's the addition of a home gym to the two-storey double garage, and gardens are secluded and enclosed gardens with seating areas, planted sections, and a backdrop of trees.

There is ample space for parking.

This home in Whin Hill Road, Bessacarr, Doncaster, is for sale at a price of £1,200,000, with The Property Hive, Bessacarr.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

1 . Whin Hill Road, Bessacarr, Doncaster A spacious hallway, with staircase leading up. Photo: The Property Hive, Bessacarr Photo Sales

2 . Whin Hill Road, Bessacarr, Doncaster A contemporary open-plan breakfast kitchen. Photo: The Property Hive, Bessacarr Photo Sales

3 . Whin Hill Road, Bessacarr, Doncaster Looking from the kitchen with its central island to the open plan dining and lounge areas. Photo: The Property Hive, Bessacarr Photo Sales

4 . Whin Hill Road, Bessacarr, Doncaster The lounge, with feature fireplace and stove. Photo: The Property Hive, Bessacarr Photo Sales