Inside the 'first home built in Woodlands' that once had a secret tunnel

This three-bedroom period cottage dates back to the 1760s, and is known to be the very first home built in Woodlands.

It is said that the property once had a secret tunnel connecting ‘The Old Lodge’ to the Brodsworth Estate, although the passage has now been sealed by English Heritage.

The cottage interior has two reception rooms on the ground floor, both with cosy log burners, while the heart of the home is a spacious and bright kitchen featuring Velux skylights.

Ground floor quirks include a stairway that leads down to an original cellar of flexible use, with a distinctive curved ceiling.

A bathroom, also on the ground floor, has a free-standing roll-top bath within its suite.

Three individually styled double bedrooms are on the first floor.

Secure gates open to an area with off-street parking for three vehicles.

There's a private, low-maintenance courtyard and walled garden, plus an outbuilding with the potential for further development.

The cottage in Great North Road, Doncaster, is for sale at £220,000, with Yopa, East Midlands and Yorkshire.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

