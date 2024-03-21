Inside this fabulous family home that's just gone up for sale in Doncaster

Within extensive grounds, the property has large, light and luxurious rooms that include two reception rooms, a stunning orangery overlooking the garden, an open plan kitchen with breakfasting room and a further room currently used as a workspace or office.

Further to these, on the ground floor, there is a utility room, boot room, shower room and a guest w.c..

All five bedrooms are on the first floor, the main room having its own dressing room and en suite facility.

One other bedroom has an en suite, and there's a modern family bathroom.

There is remote control access to the double garage, with parking for several cars to the front of the house.

Outbuildings to the rear include a summer house, greenhouse, shed and stores.

An extensive, landscaped rear garden with shrub borders has a patio and a large decked terrace with overhead cover, for al fresco dining and entertaining family and friends throughout the year. It has fitted speakers, a projector and pull down screen, and a hot tub available by separate negotiation.

Planning permission is granted for an extension over the garage to create further accommodation, with details on the Doncaster planning portal.

This home in Thorpe in Balne, Doncaster, is for sale at a price of £635,000 with 3Keys Property, Doncaster.

1 . Thorpe in Balne, Doncaster A spacious and well equipped open plan kitchen with central island. Photo: 3Keys Property, Doncaster Photo Sales

2 . Thorpe in Balne, Doncaster The breakfast room is linked to the open plan kitchen. Photo: 3Keys Property, Doncaster Photo Sales

3 . Thorpe in Balne, Doncaster A lantern style roof lights up this lovely room, with two sets of doors to outside. Photo: 3Keys Property, Doncaster Photo Sales