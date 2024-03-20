See this extended semi with balcony overlooking garden with pool, and countryside beyond

The rear garden of the extended family home in Burghwallis, North of Doncaster, has a sizeable outdoor pool with a pump, patio area and a large lawn with open country views beyond.

In the house, an entrance porch and hallway lead to rooms that include a lounge, dining area, study and breakfast area with patio doors to the garden, and the modern kitchen.

The ground floor has an open plan arrangement for the most part.

In the bay-fronted lounge is a sandstone and tiled fireplace with a cast iron multi-fuel burning stove.

From the first floor landing are two large double bedrooms with the third currently used as a dressing room, and an extended luuxury bathroom.

One bathroom has patio doors out to a balcony with exceptional, far reaching views.

Outside the property has a garage with light and power, and off-street parking for two vehicles to the front, with a garden and a pond with carp and goldfish.

An elevated section in the rear garden has steps down to a lawned area, while the higher section has a paved patio with views, and the swimming pool.

With the lawned garden is a vegetable plot and pear, apple and cherry trees, plus a large eucalyptus tree and a gooseberry bush. Fields stretch out beyond the boundaries.

For anyone needing to be close to the A1, the peaceful backwater village gives easy access for travel and commuting.

This leasehold property in Grange Lane, Burghwallis, Doncaster, is for sale at £265,000, with Horton Knights estate agents, Doncaster. It has 911 years left on the lease.

