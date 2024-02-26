News you can trust since 1925
Inside this modernised period home with outdoor heated pool and leisure suite

This magnificent home with luxury features is for sale with an additional 'coach house' that is currently a leisure suite, but provides scope for various living, working or leisure uses.
By Sally Burton
Published 26th Feb 2024, 13:33 GMT

There are stunning gardens too, complete with a heated swim spa, porcelain tiled patios and a large pergola.

With three ground floor reception rooms is an impressive open plan living and dining kitchen with fitted units and a central island.

Windows look across the rear gardens, and there is access to the cellar.

On the first floor are two main bedroom suites with walk-in wardrobes and en suite bath or shower rooms, and with three further bedrooms is a modern house bathroom.

This home's 0.21 acre site has private parking space. Coach house leisure facilities currently include a games room, a gym, a sauna and a further reception room.

There are solar panels to the house, belonging to the seller.

This property in Manor Road, Hatfield, Doncaster, is for sale at £795,000, with Robinson Hornsby estate agents, Tickhill, Doncaster.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

The spacious living kitchen is the hub of the home.

