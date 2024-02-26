Inside this modernised period home with outdoor heated pool and leisure suite

There are stunning gardens too, complete with a heated swim spa, porcelain tiled patios and a large pergola.
With three ground floor reception rooms is an impressive open plan living and dining kitchen with fitted units and a central island.
Windows look across the rear gardens, and there is access to the cellar.
On the first floor are two main bedroom suites with walk-in wardrobes and en suite bath or shower rooms, and with three further bedrooms is a modern house bathroom.
This home's 0.21 acre site has private parking space. Coach house leisure facilities currently include a games room, a gym, a sauna and a further reception room.
There are solar panels to the house, belonging to the seller.
This property in Manor Road, Hatfield, Doncaster, is for sale at £795,000, with Robinson Hornsby estate agents, Tickhill, Doncaster.
