Inside this captivating 20-bedroom Hall, for sale in a pretty Doncaster hamlet

A stunning Grade ll listed Hall in one of Doncaster's outlying rural hamlets is for sale at a price of £1.5m.

Stately Burghwallis Hall is thought to date back as far as 1485, and stands within 4.6 acres of formal gardens and woodland.

Its interior that is restored in parts, includes 20 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

Numerous additions were made to the building, that once operated as a 28-bed care home, in the late 1900s.

The later additions could, potentially, be removed, and the estate agent understands there to have been "favourable" informal discussions with the local planning authority about this.

Possible future uses for the property are many and varied, with suggestions ranging from a private residence to a boutique hotel, or a business HQ.

During recent years there has been considerable renovation work, concentrating on the original hall, to restore the original splendour of the attractive stone building.

Its 18,000 square feet of accommodation, plus garages and ancillary buildings, stand in beautiful grounds with miles of countryside views to the south, and a ha-ha in the gardens.

Deer are a common sight in the neighbouring woodland.

The accommodation is arranged over two floors with 50-plus rooms, cellars and attics, and a chapel.

A long driveway leads from the gated entry to the east side of the Hall, then on to the newer parts where there is further parking and garages.

The property has a hybrid heating system fuelled by biomass, gas and/or oil.

Situated at the heart of the ancient hamlet of Burghwallis, and next to St Helen’s Church, the Hall has stunning surroundings, and is usefully close to the A1 motorway and the main motorway network.

Burghwallis Hall, Grange Lane, Burghwallis, Doncaster, is priced at £1,500,000, with Horton Knights estate agents, Doncaster.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

1 . Burghwallis Hall, Grange Lane, Burghwallis, Doncaster The gated entrance to the £1.5m Burghwallis property. Photo: Horton Knights estate agents, Doncaster Photo Sales

2 . Burghwallis Hall, Grange Lane, Burghwallis, Doncaster A stunning interior: restoration work has concentrated mainly on the original hall. Photo: Horton Knights estate agents, Doncaster Photo Sales

3 . Burghwallis Hall, Grange Lane, Burghwallis, Doncaster Inside the 50-plus room Hall. Photo: Horton Knights estate agents, Doncaster Photo Sales

4 . Burghwallis Hall, Grange Lane, Burghwallis, Doncaster A spacious reception room with feature fireplace. Photo: Horton Knights estate agents, Doncaster Photo Sales