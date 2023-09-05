News you can trust since 1925
The attractive frontage of the property for sale in the heart of Hatfield.

Take a look at this immaculate Hatfield home with a south-facing garden

This pristine end terrace property with a south-facing garden has a surprising amount of space within its modern interior.
By Sally Burton
Published 5th Sep 2023, 12:53 BST

The three-bedroom Hatfield home has an entrance hallway, and open plan kitchen with diner to the ground floor, with a spacious lounge that has double glazed French doors leading out to a patio and the rear garden..

The kitchen has grey shaker-style fitted units, with a double oven and gas hob with extractor fan.

From the first floor landing, that has built-in storage, is access to the loft, that has lighting and is boarded out.

All the bedrooms are upstairs, with a stylish family bathroom that includes a P-shape bath with shower over, within its suite..

Within the south-facing garden is a lawned area, and a patio with a pergola and lighting, making the perfect place to sit and relax on warmer nights of the year. There is a side pathway to the garden, with a gate.

Feature garden steps lead to the garage, which has power and lighting, with an original brick wall made in to something of an exterior feature.

This property in High Street, Hatfield, is for sale at £179,950 with Northwood Sales, Hatfield, and is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

The dining kitchen is fitted with Shaker-style units.

The dining kitchen is fitted with Shaker-style units.

The dining kitchen with a glimpse of the lounge.

The dining kitchen with a glimpse of the lounge.

The lounge has French doors out to the rear garden.

The lounge has French doors out to the rear garden.

The first floor landing leads to three bedrooms and a modern bathroom.

The first floor landing leads to three bedrooms and a modern bathroom.

