Located just off Doncaster Road, six miles north east of Doncaster town centre, the development offers commuters excellent access to both the town and the wider region by road and train links. Chaucer’s Green is also near local amenities, schools and supermarkets.

All the remaining properties are three-bedroom family homes which range in price from £174,995 for a semi-detached Culbridge housetype to £220,000 for a detached Greybridge.

The final homes feature part exchange offers, five per cent deposit contribution as well as flooring and £18,000 worth of extras included in the price on certain plots.

The new development

One of the remaining housetypes for sale at Chaucer’s Green is the Greybridge, which is an outstanding family residence. Its hallway leads to a designer kitchen and a light and spacious open plan dining area, including a utility room and a separate storage cupboard.

There is also a separate generous living room to the rear of the property extending through bi-fold doors into the rear garden. In addition, downstairs there is a large WC featuring contemporary sanitaryware.

Upstairs, the main bedroom benefits from an en suite shower room featuring a choice of contemporary full-height tiling.

A boutique bathroom, also with full-height tiling and stylish sanitaryware, serves a further double bedroom and a generous single bedroom whilst on the landing there's a spacious storage cupboard. The Greybridge also benefits from off-street parking and south facing garden.

Avant Homes West Yorkshire sales and marketing director, Hannah Orgille, said: “Chaucer’s Green has been an extremely popular development with buyers in the Hatfield area, evidenced by there now only being four homes left for sale.

“All of them are outstanding three-bedroom family homes that feature great specification and thoughtful design to maximise space.

“Prospective buyers should contact our sales team now to book an appointment to discuss which of our house types would be right for them, and to find out what offers apply to assist their purchase.”