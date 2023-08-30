Inside this high spec new £1.6m home for sale in Bessacarr

This new, large and luxurious home offers high end living with exceptional space in Bessacarr.

Highlights of this impressive six bedroom, four bathroom property include the hand-crafted kitchen that is open plan to sitting and dining areas, with two sets of bi-folding doors and light pouring in through a lantern ceiling to the dining space.

In the kitchen is an extensive range of units, with built-in AEG appliances, and a large central island with breakfast bar.

There is wi-fi controlled lighting, heating and CCTV throughout, with underfloor heating to the ground floor.

A bespoke staircase rises from the grand entrance hall with w.c. off.

Reception rooms include a formal sitting room with modern feature fireplace and inset wood burning stove, and bi-folding doors to the rear gardens.

For home workers, there's beautifully appointed study with built-in furniture, while a feature media wall with electric fire takes centre stage in the sitting room.

From here, a five-piece bi-folding door leads to a sizeable patio area - perfect for entertaining. Ceiling speakers add to the living space, with patio speakers outside.

A main first floor bedroom suite has a walk-in dressing room and fitted en-suite bathroom with 'his and hers' wash hand basins. There's no need to miss your favourite programme while bathing, thanks to an inset television.

There's a first floor guest bedroom with en suite, then two more bedrooms and a deluxe house bathroom, also with a TV.

On the second floor are two large bedrooms that could easily double as gym or cinema rooms.

A bathroom with bath and walk-in shower has an accompanying steam room.

Electric gates lead in to the property and its detached double garage, with parking on the block paved driveway.

Gardens to both front and rear have mature trees and shrubs, with lawned and patio areas. There is exterior feature lighting.

This home for sale in Warning Tongue Lane, Bessacarr, carries new home warranties. It is priced at £1,600,000 with Fine and Country, Bawtry, and is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

