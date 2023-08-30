News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
A rear view of the Bessacarr property for sale.A rear view of the Bessacarr property for sale.
A rear view of the Bessacarr property for sale.

Inside this high spec new £1.6m home for sale in Bessacarr

This new, large and luxurious home offers high end living with exceptional space in Bessacarr.
By Sally Burton
Published 30th Aug 2023, 14:49 BST

Highlights of this impressive six bedroom, four bathroom property include the hand-crafted kitchen that is open plan to sitting and dining areas, with two sets of bi-folding doors and light pouring in through a lantern ceiling to the dining space.

In the kitchen is an extensive range of units, with built-in AEG appliances, and a large central island with breakfast bar.

There is wi-fi controlled lighting, heating and CCTV throughout, with underfloor heating to the ground floor.

A bespoke staircase rises from the grand entrance hall with w.c. off.

Reception rooms include a formal sitting room with modern feature fireplace and inset wood burning stove, and bi-folding doors to the rear gardens.

For home workers, there's beautifully appointed study with built-in furniture, while a feature media wall with electric fire takes centre stage in the sitting room.

From here, a five-piece bi-folding door leads to a sizeable patio area - perfect for entertaining. Ceiling speakers add to the living space, with patio speakers outside.

A main first floor bedroom suite has a walk-in dressing room and fitted en-suite bathroom with 'his and hers' wash hand basins. There's no need to miss your favourite programme while bathing, thanks to an inset television.

There's a first floor guest bedroom with en suite, then two more bedrooms and a deluxe house bathroom, also with a TV.

On the second floor are two large bedrooms that could easily double as gym or cinema rooms.

A bathroom with bath and walk-in shower has an accompanying steam room.

Electric gates lead in to the property and its detached double garage, with parking on the block paved driveway.

Gardens to both front and rear have mature trees and shrubs, with lawned and patio areas. There is exterior feature lighting.

This home for sale in Warning Tongue Lane, Bessacarr, carries new home warranties. It is priced at £1,600,000 with Fine and Country, Bawtry, and is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

More property: www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-refurbished-period-property-for-sale-in-one-of-doncasters-top-locations-4255206

www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/development-in-doncaster-shortlisted-for-insider-yorkshire-property-awards-4253947

www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/see-inside-this-palatial-property-for-sale-for-first-time-in-40-years-4273029

Electric gates open to the wide driveway and impressive frontage of the six-bedroom home.

1. Warning Tongue Lane, Bessacarr, Doncaster

Electric gates open to the wide driveway and impressive frontage of the six-bedroom home. Photo: Fine and Country, Bawtry

Photo Sales
The entrance hallway with bespoke staircase.

2. Warning Tongue Lane, Bessacarr, Doncaster

The entrance hallway with bespoke staircase. Photo: Fine and Country, Bawtry

Photo Sales
A sleek and modern kitchen with large island and breakfast bar.

3. Warning Tongue Lane, Bessacarr, Doncaster

A sleek and modern kitchen with large island and breakfast bar. Photo: Fine and Country, Bawtry

Photo Sales
Open plan space that's ideal for entertaining, with bi-fold doors to outside.

4. Warning Tongue Lane, Bessacarr, Doncaster

Open plan space that's ideal for entertaining, with bi-fold doors to outside. Photo: Fine and Country, Bawtry

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GardensCCTV