Inside £1.8m home with unbelievable facilities - from leisure complex to home bar

​A grand entrance hall ​with a stunning mezzanine balcony set​s the tone​, while a recently renovated​, design-fitted kitchen​ connects seamlessly to the lounge​ with media wall​, which is one of five reception rooms.

​Bifold doors open to a private spa area, complete with swimming pool, sauna, steam room, and changing room, ​and stunning views through the windows.

The property also features a unique nightclub space, equipped with a bar, dance floor, and a sophisticated sound and light system,​ ideal for entertaining friends and family.

​A dedicated cinema room ​adds to the luxurious facilities.

Quietly situated, with countryside views, the house has plenty of parking and a large garage.

​Another versatile building currently serves as dog kennels, ​and there is additional land with planning permission and footings for two detached dormer bungalows, presenting an exciting opportunity for future development.

This exceptional home in Stables Lane, Barnburgh, Doncaster​, is for sale at £1,800,000, with Ideal Estates, Doncaster.

