Inside £1.8m home with unbelievable facilities - from leisure complex to home bar

A grand entrance hall with a stunning mezzanine balcony sets the tone, while a recently renovated, design-fitted kitchen connects seamlessly to the lounge with media wall, which is one of five reception rooms.
Bifold doors open to a private spa area, complete with swimming pool, sauna, steam room, and changing room, and stunning views through the windows.
The property also features a unique nightclub space, equipped with a bar, dance floor, and a sophisticated sound and light system, ideal for entertaining friends and family.
A dedicated cinema room adds to the luxurious facilities.
Quietly situated, with countryside views, the house has plenty of parking and a large garage.
Another versatile building currently serves as dog kennels, and there is additional land with planning permission and footings for two detached dormer bungalows, presenting an exciting opportunity for future development.
This exceptional home in Stables Lane, Barnburgh, Doncaster, is for sale at £1,800,000, with Ideal Estates, Doncaster.
