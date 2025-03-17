Historic manor house in Doncaster on sale for offers over half a million pounds

Hatfield Manor on Manor Road in Hatfield is a Grade 1 listed building of significant historical importance standing on 5.22 acres.

This unique Georgian residence offers over 7,000 sq ft of accommodation, with many unique period features and offers easy access to the motorway and mainline rail network.

The property is in need of an extensive programme of restoration, yet has the potential to create a home of outstanding character and proportions.

Hatfield Manor is a property of great historical interest, and perhaps one of the least well known Royal residences.

The building retains much of the fabric of an important 12th Century moated first floor hall, and also boasts a number of later medieval features, notably from the prestigious re modelling in the 16th Century, with further alterations made in the 18th Century.

The structural history of the house from Norman Manor House and Palace to Georgian Country House can be shared by only a handful of properties and is therefore seen as a monument of national importance.

For more information contact the Doncaster office on 01302 751616 or visit https://www.robinsonhornsby.co.uk

1 . Requires renovation A Grade 1 listed building of significant historical importance. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Original features The property is steeped in history. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Scope for both commercial and residential uses A unique opportunity to create a truly special property. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Many original features Hatfield Manor is a property of great historical interest, and perhaps one of the least well known Royal residences. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales