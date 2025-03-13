Convent, built 55 years ago in Doncaster, now offered for residential development

Electric gates and a sweeping 'in and out' lead to the three-storey brick-built detached property in Warning Tongue Lane, that has a pitched roof, gardens and parking.

Until recently the freehold property has been used as residential accommodation.

Its total site area covers 1.31 acres.

The buildings include 17 ensuite bedrooms and two, one-bedroom self-contained flats.

There is a former Chapel as part of the main building on the ground floor, with the rest of this floor laid out as communal space including a kitchen, dining room, laundry, library, two self-contained one-bedroom flats, a sitting room, garden room, and offices.

The first and second floors are configured as en suite bedrooms and there is a small basement which operates as the plant room.

Tarmacked roadways, lawns and gardens surround the building and a single storey garage block.

Until its recent closure, the Convent was used for the care of elderly and sick Sisters, but previously played a significant role in Doncaster.

The Convent ​of Mercy was purpose-built in 1970, but its ministry in Doncaster dates back to 1887, when Sisters worked to address poverty, and were involved in education.

In 1970 the community in Doncaster moved to the purpose-built convent and a school at Cantley, named after foundress​ Catherine McAuley, ‘McAuley Catholic High School’. The Convent closed last year, with remaining Sisters dispersed to convents elsewhere.

Offers for the property are invited by Barnsdales Ltd. Commercial, in the region of £750,000, which equates to a capital value of £55 per sq ft..

The agents note that 'the property sits almost centrally on its 1.31 acre plot and we consider it may be possible to build in the grounds or extend the existing building (subject to all necessary consents)'.

Potential uses for the site are given as redevelopment in to apartments, knocking down the buildings to redevelop the entire site for housing, or using the site and building for alternative uses such as offices.

Situated on a private and secure plot which is bound by fences and hedges, the buildings are set back from the road.

This property in Warning Tongue Lane, Doncaster, South Yorkshire, is for sale at £750,000, with Barnsdales Ltd, Commercial, Doncaster.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

