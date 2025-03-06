Spanning over 5,000 sq ft, this luxurious five-bedroom, five bathroom home has a super-versatile interior that's both stylish and functional. On the market at £899,000, with William H Brown, Selby.Spanning over 5,000 sq ft, this luxurious five-bedroom, five bathroom home has a super-versatile interior that's both stylish and functional. On the market at £899,000, with William H Brown, Selby.
Spanning over 5,000 sq ft, this luxurious five-bedroom, five bathroom home has a super-versatile interior that's both stylish and functional. On the market at £899,000, with William H Brown, Selby.

Peek inside these high market homes, with optimum space and fabulous features

By Sally Burton
Published 6th Mar 2025, 15:42 BST
​These three spectacular properties, all currently for sale within the Doncaster area, have facilities ranging from a cinema and sauna, to ultra-modern, open style living, and fabulous enclosed gardens that are ideal for entertaining.

Take a peek inside the stunning homes in Sykehouse, Tickhill and Bessacarr that are on the market for prices ranging from £850,000, to £1.1m, and see a sample of just what they have to offer.

All these properties are advertised with www.rightmove.co.uk.

More property: www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/see-inside-this-plush-property-with-rusticity-and-so-much-space-5006377

www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-hotspot-home-with-four-bedrooms-and-open-plan-kitchen-diner-5009886

An expansive landscaped garden is perfect for entertaining, with a wide terrace and a brick built gazebo.

1. Broad Lane, Sykehouse

An expansive landscaped garden is perfect for entertaining, with a wide terrace and a brick built gazebo. Photo: William H Brown, Selby

Photo Sales
The palatial entrance hall to the Sykehouse home has a gallery, and a magnificent marble staircase.

2. Broad Lane, Sykehouse

The palatial entrance hall to the Sykehouse home has a gallery, and a magnificent marble staircase. Photo: William H Brown, Selby

Photo Sales
A 'show-stopping' Clive Christian designed kitchen with integrated appliances and a large central island.

3. Broad Lane, Sykehouse

A 'show-stopping' Clive Christian designed kitchen with integrated appliances and a large central island. Photo: William H Brown, Selby

Photo Sales
A deluxe shower room with a built-in sauna, for wellbeing and relaxation.

4. Broad Lane, Sykehouse

A deluxe shower room with a built-in sauna, for wellbeing and relaxation. Photo: William H Brown, Selby

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:DoncasterTickhill
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice