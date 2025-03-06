Doncaster apartment block put up for auction for £450,000

A Doncaster apartment block has been put up for auction – with a guide price of £450,000.

The brand new block of six flats in Bank Street, Mexborough features a mix of one and two bed apartments in a converted block and are described a “excellently placed for Mexborough town centre, schools, shops and transport links.”

It says the flats are “stylish and beautifully presented, with contemporary accommodation throughout.”

The sale is on April 15. Contact 01709 583267 or [email protected] for details.