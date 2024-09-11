New Doncaster country and western bar threatened with legal action over its name

A new Country and Western themed bar which is set to open its doors in Doncaster later this year has been threatened with legal action over its name and logo.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work is under way to transform the former Jacques bar in Lazarus Court into an Americana styled theme bar called Rodeos, with owners promising the “ultimate country music destination in Doncaster.”

But the plans have met with upset from a Wolverhampton-based restaurant and country and western bar also called Rodeos – and theyhave accused the Doncaster business of ripping off its name and branding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They say Rodeos in Doncaster have refused to back down – and the Midlands-based firm is now taking legal action.

The planned logo for Rodeos Doncaster (left) and the logo for Rodeos Wolverhampton, which has seen the Doncaster bar threatened with legal action.

In a post on social media, a Rodeos Wolverhampton spokesperson said: “Two legal notices have been sent, objections to Companies House have been sent and we are now progressing into further action.

"All this will create large costs that we will look to recover. We have approached this giving then every opportunity to resolve.

“We will not stop until we have confirmation of this breach of name being removed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson added: “We politely informed Jacques Bar about ourselves, along with our branding, theming, and country bar that we have created and traded with over the last four years and also our current plans across the UK.”

The restaurant has accused Rodeos Doncaster of “aggressive, unprofessional responses” and added: “We politely approached Rodeos Doncaster who informed us they are not copying us, they won’t be having live music on and will not be doing food and that we are not a country bar. They literally are copying everything we have created and using the very same name.

“Build a country bar, have live music, do food and cocktails. The more the merrier for all the great country folk out there. We absolutely and genuinely wish you all the best just don’t attempt to do it off the back of what we have built by stealing our name and branding.”

“They have copied cut and pasted our logo, putting a slightly different font on. They are looking to replicate our country nights, theme and style using a brand we have created.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a social media post on the Jacques Bar Facebook page, which now appears to have been deleted, a spokesperson wrote: “We are working on a log as the one we was working on is too much like one already out there so out of courtesy we will change it.”

The new Doncaster bar was announced in August and a spokesperson said: “With a cosy and welcoming atmosphere, partygoers can expect to enjoy their favorite country tunes while sipping on delicious drinks from our brand new cocktail menu, while soaking in the lively new settings at the new bar.

"But that's not all, Rodeos will also boast brand new seperate function room venue upstairs, with seperate entrance named ‘Gallery’ complete with a brand new bar, stage, dazzling lights and top of the line sound equipment.

“This means that guests can look forward to enjoying new events in the town, creating an unforgettable experience for all who visit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So, mark your calendars and get ready to experience the ultimate country music destination in Doncaster city. Whether you're a die hard country fan or simply looking for a fun night out, the new Country bar on Lazarus Court is sure to become your new favorite hangout spot.”

In an update last week, a spokesperson added: “The build is well under way on Lazarus Court, the plans we have in place are incredible and we can’t wait to welcome you to the all new Rodeos.

“Keep your eyes peeled for our launch date with your boots and hats at the ready.”