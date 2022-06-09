Dancing girls, mayor and Marrried At First Sight stars unveil new Doncaster restaurant

Rancheros Rodizio in East Laith Gate will officially open its doors to customers today following a VIP premiere last night.

A host of guests and dignitaries tucked into the restaurant’s all your can eat menu which sees staff bringing a constantly supply of meats including steak, chicken and gammon to diners at their tables, topped up with unlimited fresh produce from a fully stocked salad barn, which includes cheeses and cold meats as well as pasta and rice dishes, chips and hot food.

Brazilian Samba dancing girls brought some glamour to Doncaster city centre with the opening of Rancheros. (Photo: TX1 Radio).

Free Press reporters Darren Burke and Stephanie Bateman were also there to sample the venue which has opened inside the former Shabir’s restaurant, known to many for decades before that as Le Bistro.

The South American-inspired menu sees cuts of meats on skewers cooked above hot coals and carved tableside.

As well as food, the venue is also serving up a range of alcoholic and soft drinks as well as cocktails.

And it sees owner Masud Rana adding to his portfolio of restaurants in Doncaster – bringing his total to four in the city and five across South Yorkshire.

Rancheros owner Masud Rana with mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones.

The 130-seater restaurant has created 30 new full and part time jobs for the area.

A rodizio is an all-you-can-eat style of restaurant service in Brazilian restaurants where customers pay a fixed price and waiters bring samples of food to each customer repeatedly throughout the meal, until the customers signal that they have had enough to eat.

Masud, who started his restaurant career in London almost two decades ago, owns three eateries in the Doncaster - La Rustica Italian Restaurant in the city centre, La Fiesta Spanish Tapas Bar and Restaurant in Armthorpe, and La Boca – an Argentinian inspired Steakhouse on Netherhall Road.

Said Masud: “We are looking forward to welcoming Doncaster customers to this new restaurant, giving people from the local area another choice when it comes to eating out.”

Married At First Sight star Adam Aveling was among the guests at Rancheros. (Photo: Avofitness).