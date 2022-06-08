Rancheros Rodizio: New Doncaster Brazilian restaurant to open this week

Rancheros Rodizio in East Laith Gate will serve a South American-inspired menu including many cuts of meats on skewers cooked above hot coals and carved tableside.

The menu will include many hot and cold buffet items, as well vegetarian and vegan meals and will open for the first time tomorrow (Thursday, June 9).

Rancheros will open its doors in Doncaster on June 9.

As well as food, the venue will also serve up a range of alcoholic and soft drinks as well as cocktails.

And it will see owner Masud Rana adding to his portfolio of restaurants in Doncaster – bringing his total to four in the city and five across South Yorkshire.

The 130-seater restaurant, located in the former Shabir’s and Le Bistro building, will create 30 new full and part time jobs for the area.

A rodizio is an all-you-can-eat style of restaurant service in Brazilian restaurants where customers pay a fixed price and waiters bring samples of food to each customer repeatedly throughout the meal, until the customers signal that they have had enough to eat.

Masud said: “I am really looking forward to opening Rancheros in Doncaster adding to my three other restaurants in the city and my fourth, a similar concept, in Rotherham.

“I opened Rancheros in Rotherham last year and it has proven to be a really popular restaurant with customers loving the Brazilian style of dining.”

Masud, who started his restaurant career in London almost two decades ago, owns three eateries in the Doncaster - La Rustica Italian Restaurant in the city centre, La Fiesta Spanish Tapas Bar and Restaurant in Armthorpe, and La Boca – an Argentinian inspired Steakhouse on Netherhall Road.

Said Masud: “We are looking forward to welcoming Doncaster customers to this new restaurant, giving people from the local area another choice when it comes to eating out.”

For further information about Rancheros Bar and Grill, visit www.rancheros.uk or call 01302 492122.