Doncaster Married At First Sight star Tayah all smiles after pregnancy scan

Tayah and Doncaster fitness coach Adam Aveling met through the reality TV show where participants tie the knot with complete strangers – and after finding love on the show, the couple recently announced they were expecting their first baby.

And Tayah confirmed the couple are expecting a girl when she posed for a photo after her scan at the Meet Your Miracle centre in Wheatley.

She posed in front of a bright pink wall display emblazoned with the words ‘It’s a girl’ after visiting the pregnancy clinic in Greenhouse Court.

Tayah celebrates her pregancy scan at Meet Your Miracle. (Photo: Meet Your Miracle Doncaster)

The couple recently shared a video informing the world that they were expecting a girl.

A spokesman for Meet Your Miracle said: “Congratulations to you both from the Doncaster team, we look forward to seeing you back in soon for your HD scan.”

The pair met last year on the Channel 4 reality TV show and are the only couple from that series to have stayed together.

Tayah moved to Adam’s home town of Doncaster when the show ended and, with their relationship going from strength to strength, she revealed last month she was 14 weeks pregnant.

The couple announced the news in OK! magazine.

Adam proposed to 26-year-old Tayah for real at the end of Married At First Sight and the pair were hoping to marry later this year, but with a new arrival on the way the date as now been moved back a year.

Tayah told OK!: “We’re so excited. And the thing is we weren’t even trying! It just happened. I can’t believe it. We’re obviously just very fertile.”

A few days later, they revealed they are expecting a girl.

In a sweet video shared on their social media pages, Adam could be seen setting off a confetti canon while Tayah held their dog River.

As the cannon exploded with pink confetti, the couple can be seen celebrating at the news they're having a baby girl.