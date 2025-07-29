What happens at Lung Cancer Screening

An informative new video has been produced by the Lung Cancer Screening team from the South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw Cancer Alliance to show what happens at a Lung Cancer Screening scan appointment.

Lung Cancer Screening (LCS) launched in Doncaster as one of 10 pilot areas in 2021 and has since made its way across South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw (SYB), with the aim of finding lung cancer at an earlier stage and reducing the health inequalities gap. These pilots were so successful that it is going to be a national programme by 2029.

If you're aged between 55 and 74, smoke or used to smoke, and are registered with a GP in SYB, you will receive a letter inviting you for LCS. Eligible Sheffield residents are currently being invited as the final area of SYB to launch, and this initial round should be completed by April 2026.

LCS revisited Bassetlaw at the end of last year, inviting people who have turned 55 or moved to the area since it was last there. People who attended their appointment but didn't quite reach the risk score needed for a scan referral were also invited, because the risk of lung cancer increases with age. For the same reason, and because their risk score is unknown, those who didn’t respond last time were also included in this new cohort.

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard (third from right) attended the Sheffield Lung Cancer Screening launch. LCS Clinical Director SYB Dr Jason Page is second from the left (L-R: LCS Project Manager SYB Asha Gudibandi, Mobile Manager Alliance Medical Dawn Baldwin, Head of Clinical Operations for Screening Services at Xyla Services Ryan Rukas, and LCS Senior Comms and Engagement Officer SYB Hannah Young)

The same cohort of people are now being invited in Doncaster, and Rotherham and Barnsley patients who now meet the criteria will be invited from next month.

Dr Jason Page, LCS Clinical Director in SYB, said: "Now we are established in Sheffield and returning to our other areas, we have a better understanding of our eligible population and any barriers to them attending their appointments.

"A common barrier for people is feeling anxious about having a scan. LCS is in two parts: the Lung Health Check, which is a telephone conversation with a healthcare professional who will ask you questions to determine your risk of developing lung cancer. Only if your score meets a certain threshold will you be referred for the second part, a scan. It's a misconception that if you're eligible for LCS you will automatically have a scan, when only around 50% of people who have a Lung Health Check will be referred for one.

"We want our SYB residents to be well informed about LCS, so have produced a video that follows the process and walks you through what happens at a scan appointment. We're very proud of it and truly hope it helps people."

Rotherham resident Mirban Hussain had his Lung Cancer Screening and is now an ambassador for the programme

The video features a Rotherham resident who attended his LCS appointment in 2023, was referred for a scan, and a nodule was found on his lung. Mirban Hussain had surgery to remove the cancer, and two years later he is cancer free. He said: "I'm so thankful I went to my LCS appointment and I'm so thankful for what it's done for me and my family.

"If you do get an invite, please, please, please go for your check. It saved my life."

You can watch the four-minute video at https://youtu.be/DE257Iz41F4