Pregnant women in Doncaster urged to get free flu jab
Flu can be serious during pregnancy, increasing the risk of complications and the chance of needing hospital care.
Having the flu jab not only protects the mother, but also passes on vital antibodies to the baby, giving them some protection for the first few months of life.
Katrina Taylor, Specialist Midwife for Public Health, said: “Flu is not just a bad cold; it can be dangerous during pregnancy. The flu jab is quick, safe and free, and it gives you the best protection against getting seriously ill.
"It also helps protect your newborn in those precious early months. Please don’t wait - speak to your midwife or doctor and get vaccinated as soon as you can.”
Dr Nick Mallaband, Acting Executive Medical Director at DBTH, added: “Getting vaccinated is one of the simplest and most effective things you can do to stay well during pregnancy. It lowers your risk of becoming seriously unwell and protects both you and your baby.
"We urge all expectant mums to take up this offer.”