Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The number of NHS staff at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust off sick has fallen by more than a tenth in the last year, new figures show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A health and social care think tank said the high number of NHS staff absent on Christmas week across England is "concerning", and warned soaring flu cases mean absences may not fall in coming weeks with the NHS under increasing pressure.

NHS England figures show an average of 426 staff members at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust were off ill each day between December 23 and 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, this was down from 502 in the same period the year before.

Number of staff at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust off sick fell by more than a tenth in the last year.

Further NHS Digital data shows 6,275 full-time equivalent staff were working at the trust in August, the latest month for which data is available.

It suggests around seven per cent of the workforce were absent during Christmas week.

Across the country, an average of 50,000 NHS staff per day were absent from work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was up from almost 47,000 the previous year, but down from about 60,000 in 2022 and nearly 72,000 in 2021 which were affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

These absences were due to sickness or self isolation with Covid-19.

Dr Billy Palmer, senior fellow at the Nuffield Trust, said the number of NHS staff absent from work on Christmas week is "concerning".

He added: "Staff absences can disrupt care for patients, increase costs and put additional pressure on those staff at work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Previous research has also established that staff who have been off sick are more likely to leave the NHS in the future."

Dr Palmer also warned soaring flu cases mean the number of absences is not guaranteed to fall in the next few weeks.

Across all NHS trusts that submitted data in the North East and Yorkshire, an average of 9,911 staff members were absent each day during Christmas week.

Meanwhile, separate NHS Digital figures show anxiety, stress, depression and other psychiatric illnesses was the most reported reason for sickness in July, accounting for over 606,800 full time equivalent days lost and 26 per cent of all sickness absence.

At Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, 3,687 FTE days were lost due to ill mental health in July, responsible for 30 per cent of all absence.