From ICU to ultra-marathon: patient runs for hospital heroes

A Bassetlaw resident will run a 50-mile ultra-marathon to raise funds for the hospital team who saved his life.

In August 2024, Stuart McCluskie, an Army Reserves Recruiter and keen runner, spent nine days in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Bassetlaw Hospital.

The 50-year-old, who was in training for a 100-mile ultra marathon, battled pneumonia so severe he was almost placed in a coma but described feeling ‘like a fraud’ when he was admitted to the unit.

Stuart said: “I felt like I didn’t need to be there. I almost felt like a fraud, and it was only about three months after discharge that I realised how severe my case was.”

“The nurses informed my loved ones that I was incredibly fortunate to still be here.”

While the cause of his pneumonia remains unknown, it was the team’s rapid response that saved Stuart’s life.

Stuart said: “The team were nothing short of outstanding and very professional. They put up with me pestering them about when I could start running again.”

Following his discharge at the start of September, Stuart realised it was going to take time and patience to return to his usual level of activity.

He said: “On day one from my release from hospital, I set the goal of walking to the bottom of the garden and back, around 30 metres. Little did I know how much my body had endured and it took me 20 minutes to recover.”

Stuart continued this circuit every day for ten days, slowly upping the distance each time.

He said: “I struggled in the early days. With me being bedbound for nearly two weeks I didn’t realise how much my muscles had wasted away.”

Just four months after leaving the hospital, Stuart completed his first half marathon.

He said: “My goal was to make it round in one piece. This was my slowest half marathon, but it remains the most important I’ve ever completed.”

Since then, Stuart has completed a multitude of endurance events to build up to this milestone challenge, including several half marathons and an overnight endurance event.

Now, almost exactly a year on, Stuart is preparing to take on the Rotherham Round Ultra, a gruelling 50-mile race around the boundary of Rotherham.

Having clocked up months of training sessions and races, with trusty running partner Diesel the Dalmatian, Stuart is excited to take on the challenge.

He said: “The main thing I am looking forward to is the sense of achievement.”

The ultra marathon marks not only a personal triumph but also a heartfelt thank you to the hospital team who cared for him.

Stuart has already returned to ICU several times to share his story with staff – and even to deliver gifts of Tunnocks Teacakes, which became a running joke during his stay.

He said: “The whole year has been very emotional. This is a fitting way for me to say I’ve overcome pneumonia.”

Stuart is raising funds through his JustGiving page for Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) Charity, and specifically the team at Bassetlaw Hospital ICU.

He said: “The funds raised will significantly contribute to the welfare of patients who find themselves in need of care during their most vulnerable moments.

“Together, we can ensure that others receive the same level of compassionate care that helped me on my journey to recovery.”

You can support Stuart here: www.justgiving.com/page/stuart-mccluskie-5

About DBTH Charity:

Doncaster & Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals’ Charity is the official charity which supports Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust to go above and beyond by providing additional equipment, services and amenities for our patients, visitors and staff which cannot be funded by the NHS alone.

These additional extras would not be possible without the support of our community. With your help, we can continue to work with our Trust to fund innovative and exciting projects that make a difference to our patients, their families and our colleagues who care for them.

Visit the charity website to find out more: https://dbthcharity.co.uk/