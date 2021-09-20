Doncaster pageant queen takes part in Race For Life to beat cancer

Charlotte Lister, 34 ran with her daughter Evie, 10 in this year’s Race For Life at Town Moor in Doncaster in memory of her grandparents who died of cancer and for her aunt who is going through her third cancer battle.

Charlotte crowned Miss Diamond UK last month was joined by thousands of fundraisers across Doncaster in a special day of action to beat cancer on Sunday.

She said: “I’ve lost four grandparents to this terrible disease and now my aunt is going through her third cancer battle. Cancer has such a devastating impact on everyone.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster's Miss Diamond UK Charlotte Lister, 34 ran with her daughter Evie, 10 in this year’s Race For Life at Town Moor in Doncaster.

“Anything I can do to raise awareness or funds for a cancer charity I will do.

“On the day of Race For Life I found out my auntie has lymphoma – she has already had a breast removed due to cancer. It was even more emotional finding out her cancer has come back.on the day I was running.

“I really wanted to do it for her and I wanted my daughter to do it for her.

“It’s very sad that it’s the third time she is having to deal with it . It is a horrible disease and Cancer research do so much trying to find new treatments for people and eventually a cure hopefully.”

Charlotte has so far raised a total of £2,700 for charities including Samaritans Bluebell Wood Hospice Sheffield Children’s Hospice and Cancer Research.

She did virtual events for Cancer Research during lockdown.She is very active with her community work and charity work . Her pageant platform for Miss Diamond is cancer and end of life care.

The charity wants to raise as much funding as possible, after fundraising dipped during the pandemic.

"They have lost so much funding because of covid – at least I can try and help a little bit,” said Charlotte.

Things like Race For Life which raised nearly £30,000 are absolutely brilliant.”