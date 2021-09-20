Doncaster sticker seller Phillip Hartley jailed for threatening council staff
Sticker seller Phillip Hartley has been jailed after being foung guilty of threatening Doncaster Council staff and disorderly behaviour in Doncaster town centre.
South Yorkshire Police say the town centre is now a ‘more welcoming place for all’ after Hartley was sentenced to ten months behind bars after hurling abuse at Doncaster Council workers in an incident earlier this year.
Last week, Hartley, 38, formerly of Christ Church Road, but who had recently moved to an address in Mexborough, was also found guilty of ‘very serious’ contempt of court over a number of Facebook live videos where he discussed confidential details of a legal case he was involved in. He was sentenced to ten months and ordered to pay £20,000 costs after being found guilty in his absence at Sheffield Crown Court.
He is also due to appear before Doncaster Magistrates court this Friday charged with racially aggravated assault in another separate incident.
Hartley was arrested on 9 September after he failed to attend Doncaster Magistrates Court to stand trial the previous day facing disorder charges.
He had been due to stand trial for causing harassment, alarm or distress, using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour causing another person harassment, alarm or distress and refused to attend court after stripping completely naked in his cell.
The charge related to an incident in Doncaster when he made abusive comments towards staff from Doncaster Metropolitan Borough Council.
He was found guilty in his absence and a warrant issued for his arrest.
Speaking after the sentencing, Doncaster Central Inspector Mark Payling said: “Hartley was arrested the morning after the warrant was issued by the courts after he failed to attend his trial.“I hope this further demonstrates our commitment to making the town centre a welcoming place for all.
“Abusive and disorderly behaviour has no place in the town centre and will not be tolerated.”
In another separate case before Doncaster Magistrates, sticker salesman Hartley, who also uses the name Phillip L’Estrange and describes himself as the #lovecampaigner, was fined £220 for failure to produce valid rail tickets at Grantham station in an incident earlier this year. He was also ordered to pay compensation of £33.30 and costs of £184.