Doncaster sticker seller Phillip Hartley jailed for threatening council staff

South Yorkshire Police say the town centre is now a ‘more welcoming place for all’ after Hartley was sentenced to ten months behind bars after hurling abuse at Doncaster Council workers in an incident earlier this year.

Last week, Hartley, 38, formerly of Christ Church Road, but who had recently moved to an address in Mexborough, was also found guilty of ‘very serious’ contempt of court over a number of Facebook live videos where he discussed confidential details of a legal case he was involved in. He was sentenced to ten months and ordered to pay £20,000 costs after being found guilty in his absence at Sheffield Crown Court.

He is also due to appear before Doncaster Magistrates court this Friday charged with racially aggravated assault in another separate incident.

Phillip Anthony Hartley has been jailed for threatening Doncaster Council staff.

Hartley was arrested on 9 September after he failed to attend Doncaster Magistrates Court to stand trial the previous day facing disorder charges.

He had been due to stand trial for causing harassment, alarm or distress, using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour causing another person harassment, alarm or distress and refused to attend court after stripping completely naked in his cell.

The charge related to an incident in Doncaster when he made abusive comments towards staff from Doncaster Metropolitan Borough Council.

He was found guilty in his absence and a warrant issued for his arrest.

Speaking after the sentencing, Doncaster Central Inspector Mark Payling said: “Hartley was arrested the morning after the warrant was issued by the courts after he failed to attend his trial.“I hope this further demonstrates our commitment to making the town centre a welcoming place for all.

“Abusive and disorderly behaviour has no place in the town centre and will not be tolerated.”