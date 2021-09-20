Doncaster Race For Life winner raises £,1500 in honour of family cancer victims

Levi Hodgetts-Hague was the first to cross the line in yesterday’s 10K event at Town Fields which attracted runners of all ages for the annual fundraising event in aid of Cancer Research UK.

This year’s event saw the return of the race for the first time since 2019 after last year’s event was cancelled by the coronavirus pandemic.

He completed the race in 48 minutes – as partner Rosie Robinson faces a cancer battle of her own.

Even McEwen and Charlotte Lister were among those taking part in Doncaster's Race For Life.

Said Levi: “Me and Rosie decided to do this together in memory of Rosie's brother Ben who sadly passed away age 11 and Rosie's dad Rob who passed away age 38 due to a very rare, hereditary cancer gene called Cadherin-1.

"This gene is actually a tumour suppressor, once there is a defect this gene can do the complete opposite and create cancers in the gastric, breast, thyroid, colorectal and ovarian cancers.

“Rosie had a hard battle to face at a young age of 16 when it came to light Rosie had stomach cancer, luckily they caught it and removed Rosie's stomach but now we are facing another battle. Rosie is soon going to be having a double mastectomy as she has a high chance of getting breast cancer, so will not be able to participate due to recovering from her operation.

After the race he said: “What a sense of achievement that felt.

“Raised £1,500 towards Cancer Research in memory of my partner Rosie’s brother and father.

“I had a few moments where I got quite teary and were quite tough to hold back. Amazing experience and knowing its all going to an amazing charity which will go to support people in such challenging times.”