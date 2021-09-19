VIDEO: Race For Life returns to Doncaster, but Covid sees numbers drop

The much-loved Race For Life has returned to Doncaster this afternoon – but with numbers sadly down on previous years.

By Darren Burke
Sunday, 19th September 2021, 2:08 pm

Runners of all ages headed for Town Fields for the fundraiser in aid of Cancer Research UK, which was cancelled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s race went ahead with socially distanced measures in place, but numbers were down on previous years when the popular Doncaster outdoor spot has been turned into a sea of pink.

But that didn’t stop a number of runners and walkers talking on the route around Town Fields, with particpants cheered on around the course and across the finish line by volunteers for CRUK.

Runners at a previous Race for Life in Doncaster.

There were also a number of stalls and music for competitors to enjoy with youngsters joining up with their mums and dads to take part in the run which is one of the town’s biggest annual fund raising events.