VIDEO: Race For Life returns to Doncaster, but Covid sees numbers drop

Runners of all ages headed for Town Fields for the fundraiser in aid of Cancer Research UK, which was cancelled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s race went ahead with socially distanced measures in place, but numbers were down on previous years when the popular Doncaster outdoor spot has been turned into a sea of pink.

But that didn’t stop a number of runners and walkers talking on the route around Town Fields, with particpants cheered on around the course and across the finish line by volunteers for CRUK.

Runners at a previous Race for Life in Doncaster.