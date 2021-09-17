The Race for Life is returning to Doncaster this weekend.

The event, in aid of Cancer Research UK, will return to Town Fields on Sunday and will feature 3K, 5K and 10K categories.

Last year’s event was scrapped because of the Covid pandemic and this year’s event will see social distancing and other safety measures in place.

Every year, around 31,000 people are diagnosed with cancer in Yorkshire and the Humber and one in two people in the UK born after 1960 will get cancer in their lifetime.

The Race for Life events are open to people of all ages and abilities.

Nicki Embleton, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson for South Yorkshire, said: “Race for Life offers the perfect opportunity for people across the region to run, walk or jog and raise money for life-saving research.

“All 400 mass participation Race for Life events across the UK were cancelled last year to protect the country’s health during the COVID-19 pandemic. So this year, more than ever, we need people to enter the Race for Life - for the people we love, for the people we’ve lost and for the one in two of us who will get cancer.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, which has been in partnership with Tesco for 20 years, is an inspiring series of 3K, 5K, 10K, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids event which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research. Money raised funds world-class research to help beat 200 types of cancer - including bowel cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, testicular cancer, brain cancer, children’s cancers and leukaemia.

This year, participants will set off on the Race for Life course either alone or in small, socially distanced groups. Hand sanitiser will also be provided with participants encouraged to use it before and after the event.

Nicki added: “We’ll ask participants to respect social distancing before, during and after the event.

“But we promise our events will remain colourful, emotional and uplifting.

"The safety of our Race for Life participants is our absolute priority. We’ve been constantly monitoring the COVID-19 situation and have developed ways to ensure our events can operate safely, following government guidance. It may be that events look a bit different this year, but we are working proactively with our venues and suppliers to deliver a socially distanced but great experience.

“We know that 2020 was a year like no other and we had to overcome many challenges thrown our way during the global pandemic. But this past year proves, more than any other, the value of investing in science and medical research and what can be achieved by working together. Just like science is our route out of the pandemic, science is our route to beating cancer. We are absolutely determined to continue to create better cancer treatments for tomorrow.”

People can visit raceforlife.org to enter or call 0300 123 0770