Doncaster woman thrilled to be crowned Miss Diamond UK in large pageant

The Doncaster pageant star will travel to Vegas next year to compete in an international competition.

By Laura Andrew
Friday, 27th August 2021, 10:02 am

Charlie Lister has been crowned Miss Diamond UK 2021.

The 34 year old from Auckley was shocked when she found out that she had become queen.

Charlie said: “This has been two and a half years in the making.

Charlie Lister - Miss Diamond UK 2021.

“I’ve worked so hard for this.

“I raised £2,700 for charity and have made around 600 appearances.

“It feels like my hard work has paid off.”

As the reigning Miss Diamond UK Charlie will get the opportunity to compete in the Regency International pageant which will take place in Vegas.

She hopes that in July 2022 she will be able to bring the crown back to the UK.

In the meantime Charlie will continue to fundraise and raise awareness of pageant related issues in her magazine Crowns and Sashes.

She has now released eight issues of the magazine.

