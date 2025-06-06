Health bosses have discussed plans to have a centre to provide care between the hospital and home – addressing the “only thing Doncaster lacks”.

Members of the local Health and Wellbeing Board were introduced to the project by Toby Lewis, chief executive of the Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Trust (RDaSH).

It is hoped to provide a “step-up” facility to act as a bridge between Doncaster Royal Infirmary (DRI) and home, as NHS hospitals struggle with capacity and to free up beds.

Mr Lewis told the meeting: “[Staff] in DRI said the only thing Doncaster lacks is a space that isn’t home, but also isn’t a hospital.

“This idea started with clinicians saying ‘what has Doncaster not got?’.

“We have an ageing building in DRI and we don’t want to stress the building by adding services to it… we need to provide services in a way that meets the needs of the public.”

He said it wasn’t imagined as a rehabilitation space following major operations, but more for someone, for example, like an elderly man with a urinary tract infection.

Emergency only: Doncaster Royal Infirmary

It was hypothesised that the man’s GP, out of uncertainty for the care needed, would currently refer them to DRI, but, if the Frailty Centre of Excellence became reality, they could instead be referred to there for more appropriate care.

Richard Parker, chief executive of Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, added: “What people probably want is an environment that feels more like home.”

The discussion, which followed a workshop on improving the experience of aging in Doncaster, earned the idea a lot of support from people and organisations across the local health and care sector.

Mr Lewis said this wasn’t a new idea and there were further examples of other countries taking projects like this to a “higher level”.

The project is still in its early stages, but Mr Lewis hopes to have more concrete, committed plans for the centre “by the time we get to the other side of Christmas”.

During the workshop on ageing, members of the Health and Wellbeing Board heard of the incredibly important community work done out of the Woodlands Community Library, where the board meeting was held.

The meeting heard from Sarah Smith, a former councillor for the area, and Elizabeth White who organise and run ‘Your Place’ out of the library.

Ms White told the meeting: “The library has become, to some members of our community, more than just a library. We are a family to those that are alone.

“Life is hard enough without being forgotten.”

Sarah Smith told the meeting about the crucial role the library plays in reducing loneliness for elderly people around Adwick.

She said: “There is a difference between being alive and feeling alive.

“We don’t just want people in our community to be alive, we want them to feel alive too.”

The team hope to combat loneliness in their local area, which studies suggest has links to other health conditions.

Board members shared experiences and attitudes towards aging in a very open and honest session, in hopes of determining how they can transform health services, or make improvements, to better the experience of ageing in Doncaster.