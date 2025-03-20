Eighty per cent of people who died by suicide in Doncaster last year were men, a report presented to city councillors has shown.

Dr Victor Joseph, consultant in public health in Doncaster, told members of the health and adult social care overview and scrutiny committee the total number of suicide deaths had reduced compared to years prior.

The report stated there were 28 deaths by suicide in Doncaster between January 2024 and November 2024 – 22 of which were men.

Dr Joseph told the committee: “That number looks small, but it affects families.”

Officials informed councillors that the number of male suicides had reduced on the year before, however, the number of female suicides had remained unchanged.

It meant, one official said, their primary concern surrounding suicide in Doncaster would be the impact on women.

Committee chair councillor Glynis Smith asked officials what had become of local suicide awareness trainings, like one she had attended herself and described as a “good, positive experience”.

Officials said there were around 600 places in Doncaster for free suicide awareness and prevention courses.

“It’s online and face-to-face training sessions teaching people the basic skills on how to spot signs someone may be struggling with their mental health,” officials said.

When life is difficult, Samaritans are available – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at [email protected], or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.